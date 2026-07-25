Designing AI-Ready Data Centres with CFD Engineering

VMPL

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New Delhi [India], July 25: The rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally transforming the global data centre industry. From generative AI platforms and large language models to autonomous systems and real-time analytics, modern AI applications demand unprecedented computational power. As organizations race to deploy AI-ready infrastructure, one critical challenge is becoming increasingly evident -- thermal management.

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Rack power densities that peaked at 10 to 15 kilowatts are now reaching 80 to 120 kilowatts in GPU-dense AI clusters. A single Nvidia Blackwell Ultra rack consumes up to 140 kilowatts. According to the Uptime Institute, average rack density across data centres rose 38% between 2022 and 2024 -- with the steepest growth in AI deployments. Cooling infrastructure built for a different era is being pushed well past its design limits.

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The problem is not simply that AI hardware runs hotter. It is that heat concentrates in ways conventional design never anticipated. High-end GPU nodes pack six to eight accelerators into a single chassis, generating complex airflow patterns -- recirculation, bypass air, thermal stratification -- that standard CRAC-based systems cannot reliably manage. Hotspots appear where models predicted none. PUE climbs. In some cases, thermal events force hardware derating, a direct and often unplanned operational cost.

This is where Computational Fluid Dynamics simulation is becoming essential. CFD allows engineers to model airflow, temperature distribution, and cooling performance inside a virtual facility before deployment -- capturing the non-linear thermal interactions that only appear at high density. The founder of GVPL, Rajesh Wagh says - "Research on CFD-optimized configurations has demonstrated a 5°C reduction in server inlet temperatures and a 17% decrease in thermal variation. In one recent engagement, we applied CFD-led optimization for a Tier II/III data centre operator and reduced PUE from 1.5 to 1.2 -- a 20% improvement in cooling efficiency without changes to IT load."

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Liquid cooling now accounts for 46% of new AI data centre builds -- and that share is rising fast. The facilities being designed today will carry AI workloads for the next decade. Simulation-led engineering is not a premium option. It is the practical alternative to building infrastructure that fails under the loads it was purchased to support.

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