Designing Buildings for the Decades Ahead: Sahil Vora Introduces a Smarter Approach to Real Estate

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: India's real estate industry has traditionally celebrated success at the point of construction completion. But as assets age and operational challenges accumulate, developers must ask a critical question: Are we building for performance, or just for delivery?

Advertisement

"Most buildings are expected to function for 40 to 50 years, yet design decisions are often made with a short-term lens," says Sahil Vora, Founder of SILA. "The real cost of a building begins after possession--when people start using it."

Advertisement

This insight, backed by SILA's experience managing over 300 million sq. ft. across India, led to the development of a first-of-its-kind solution: FM360 - an AI-powered Facility Management Consulting practice that brings operational intelligence into the design and planning phase of real estate projects.

Rather than treating FM as a post-handover concern, this consulting approach evaluates how design decisions impact long-term efficiency, maintainability, manpower deployment, energy use, and ultimately, the customer experience.

Advertisement

"We've seen firsthand how issues like inflated Common Area Maintenance (CAM) costs, inefficient movement flow, or poor system accessibility stem from design blind spots," Vora explains. "If these aren't addressed early, they get locked into the asset--and become extremely expensive to fix later."

Globally, mature markets have long adopted a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) mindset, integrating OPEX forecasting alongside CAPEX planning. In India, this shift is being accelerated by institutional investment, REIT growth, and ESG mandates--forces that demand long-term asset performance rather than just timely delivery.

"Facility Management Consulting is a strategy to avoid permanent inefficiencies," says Vora. "It empowers developers and architects to make smarter choices that pay off over decades."

As India's urban landscape expands, Vora believes FM360 will become standard practice for forward-thinking developers.

"Your name is on the building," he says. "It should stand the test of time--functionally, financially, and reputationally."

About SILA

SILA is one of India's leading integrated real estate and business services platforms, operating across asset management, facility management, and real estate advisory. With a pan-India presence and deep operational expertise, SILA focuses on delivering long-term value through structured execution and lifecycle-driven thinking.

Today, SILA is recognised as one of India's fastest-growing and most trusted Real Estate Business Services Platforms--a testament to Sahil Vora's vision, perseverance, and structured approach to building businesses that scale with integrity.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.silagroup.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)