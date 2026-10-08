DesignUp Day at Chitkara University Brings Designers and Creative Thinkers Together to Explore Design with Purpose

Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir)

Chitkara Design School hosted DesignUp Day at Chitkara University, bringing together designers, practitioners and creative thinkers for a series of conversations focused on the evolving role of design and its potential to create meaningful impact.

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DesignUp Day at Chitkara University bringing together creative minds, diverse perspectives and a shared belief in designing with purpose

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The event offered students an opportunity to engage with professionals from diverse fields and explore design beyond conventional boundaries. The sessions featured Alysha Naples, Designer Artist Coach Somatic Practitioner, Shiva Vishwanathan, Curator Director, DesignUp; Niteesh Yadav, AVP Design and Research, Pocket FM; and Meru Vashisht, Human-Centered Design Lead, International Rescue Committee.

Through engaging sessions and interactions, the speakers shared perspectives drawn from design, technology, storytelling, human-centred practice and social impact. Students explored how observation, empathy, experimentation and interdisciplinary thinking can influence the way designers understand people, identify problems and develop relevant solutions.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-founder, Chitkara University, said, “Design is not simply about creating what looks good; it is about understanding what matters. When students learn to observe closely, question thoughtfully and design with empathy, they begin to see possibilities where others may see limitations. Platforms such as DesignUp give our students the opportunity to engage with practitioners who bring different experiences and perspectives, helping them understand the responsibility and possibilities that come with being a designer.”

The conversations also encouraged students to reflect on the changing role of designers in a world shaped by technology, social complexity and evolving human needs. By bringing together perspectives from creative practice, emerging technologies and social impact, DesignUp Day highlighted the value of interdisciplinary thinking in developing thoughtful and relevant design responses.

For students of Chitkara Design School, the event served as a valuable opportunity to learn directly from accomplished practitioners, gain insights into contemporary design practice and connect academic learning with real-world challenges.

DesignUp Day at Chitkara University reinforced the idea that meaningful design begins with understanding of people, contexts and the problems that shape everyday life and grows through curiosity, experimentation and purpose.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC-accredited private university in North India, with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, offering career-oriented undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Engineering, Business, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Design, Architecture, Hospitality and emerging technology fields. For Class 11 and 12 students planning higher education, the University provides industry-aligned programs designed to combine academic excellence with practical exposure.

The curriculum emphasises experiential learning through internships, industry projects, research opportunities and global collaborations, supported by modern infrastructure, advanced laboratories, industry mentorship and skill-based training that strengthens student employability. Backed by 2,000+ campus recruiters and 300+ international academic and industry collaborations, students gain strong placement support, international exposure, academic exchange and collaborative research opportunities.

Consistently ranked among leading institutions by national and global frameworks such as NIRF, QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education, the University maintains high academic rigour and industry relevance. With strong corporate partnerships and a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and interdisciplinary learning, it prepares students for emerging career opportunities in India and abroad.

For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

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