Despite assurance, Haryana basmati exporters yet to get relief

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, September 30

Despite assurance by the state government, basmati farmers and exporters in Haryana are yet to get any relief in market fee and Rural Development Fee (RDF). At 6.5%, ‘kachi aadhat’ (commission), market fee and RDF is the highest in Haryana as compared to neighbouring Punjab and Delhi.

“The commission charged by agents, market fee and RDF put together make Haryana at the top in taxes as compared to other basmati-producing states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Recently, we were assured by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that he will review the existing fee and other charges levied at mandis in the interest of rice industry and farmers, but we are yet to receive any formal notification,” said Vijay Setia, former president of the All India Rice Exporters Association.

The high taxes on the basmati are not only deterrent to exporters but also to the farmers as the crop is livelihood for thousands of farmers in the state. In North, Punjab and Haryana account for over 70-75% of basmati exports from the country and is a major cash crop for farmers.

“Besides the high taxes, container prices, transportation, ship freight and packing cost have increased a lot in the past, making exports unviable. The basmati shipments have decreased by approximately 15% in the FY 2021-22 as compared to FY 2020-21,” said Setia.