DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Despite global FDI slowdown, India's gross inflows remain healthy in FY26: CareEdge Ratings

Despite global FDI slowdown, India's gross inflows remain healthy in FY26: CareEdge Ratings

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:25 PM Dec 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Even as global foreign direct investment (FDI) has been losing momentum over the years, India's gross FDI inflows have remained resilient, supported by steady investment interest, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.

Advertisement

The report highlighted that gross FDI inflows into India have stayed at healthy levels over the past decade. Gross inflows stood at USD 55.6 billion in FY16 and gradually rose to USD 60.2 billion in FY17, USD 61 billion in FY18 and USD 62 billion in FY19. Inflows strengthened further to USD 74.4 billion in FY20, USD 82 billion in FY21 and peaked at USD 84.8 billion in FY22.

Advertisement

While inflows moderated thereafter but they remained robust at USD 71.4 billion in FY23, USD 71.3 billion in FY24 and USD 80.6 billion in FY25. For FY26 year-to-date, gross FDI inflows are recorded at USD 50.4 billion as of September 2025.

Advertisement

In contrast, global FDI has been steadily losing steam. CareEdge Ratings highlighted that global net FDI inflows as a percentage of GDP have declined since the Global Financial Crisis, with successive shocks such as the Euro Area debt crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war adding further pressure.

It stated "Global FDI net inflows as a percentage of GDP have declined since the Global Financial Crisis, with subsequent shocks adding further pressure".

Advertisement

The report pointed out that India has seen strong growth in greenfield investments across sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, electrical equipment, EV components and basic metals.

At the same time, outward FDI from India averaged USD 22 billion during FY24-FY25, marking a 58 per cent increase over the average of USD 14 billion seen during FY21-FY23.

So this showed that the Indian firms expanded their global footprint, particularly in Europe, South America and Africa, investing in sectors including telecom, automotive, energy, defence, pharma, ports and steel.

The report also pointed out that the five-year moving average of global FDI inflows shows a clear downward trend over the past decade.

So the report highlighted that while the global investment environment remains challenging, India's ability to attract healthy levels of gross FDI reflects its relative strength as an investment destination amid global uncertainty. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts