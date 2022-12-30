Despite headwinds, Indian financial system resilient, says RBI report

New Delhi, December 29
The RBI has tried to temper expectations about the economy by pointing out that India is still confronting strong global headwinds though sound macroeconomic fundamentals and healthy financial and non-financial sector balance sheets are providing strength and resilience and engendering financial system stability.
The global economy is facing formidable headwinds with recessionary risks looming large. The interplay of multiple shocks has resulted in tightened financial conditions and heightened volatility in financial markets, said the RBI Financial Stability Report which evaluated the risks to financial stability and the resilience of the financial system.
Banks well-capitalised
Amidst global shocks and challenges, the Indian economy presents a picture of resilience. Domestic financial markets have remained stable and fully functional. The banking system is sound and well-capitalised. — Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor
The report said buoyant demand for bank credit and early signs of a revival in the investment cycle are benefitting from improved asset quality, return to profitability and strong capital and liquidity buffers of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs). The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of SCBs fell to a seven-year low of 5% and net non-performing asset (NNPA) have dropped to 10-year low of 1.3% in September 2022.
Macro stress tests for credit risk reveal that the SCBs would be able to comply with the minimum capital requirements even under severe stress scenarios. The system-level capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) in September 2023, under baseline, medium and severe stress scenarios, is projected at 14.9%, 14% and 13.1%, respectively.
But another RBI report said the current account deficit was $36.4 billion or 4.4% of the GDP in July-September (second quarter) of the current fiscal as against $18.2 billion (2.2% of GDP) in April to June (first quarter) and $9.7 billion (1.3% of GDP) in July-September in the last fiscal. There was also an increase in net outgo under investment income. The main reason for the widened CAD was a greater merchandise trade deficit to $83.5 billion from $63 billion in the first quarter.
