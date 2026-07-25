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Home / Business / Destination weddings to make up 30-32 pc of Indian weddings by 2028: Report

Destination weddings to make up 30-32 pc of Indian weddings by 2028: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 01:53 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Destination weddings are expected to account for 30-32 per cent of all Indian weddings by 2028, up from nearly one in four currently, as couples increasingly opt for smaller, experience-led celebrations, according to WedMeGood's Destination Wedding Report 2026.

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The report said destination wedding spending has increased 8 per cent year-on-year, with the average destination wedding budget reaching Rs 58 lakh, reflecting a growing preference for personalised experiences. Domestic destination weddings now have an average budget of Rs 58 lakh, while international destination weddings average over Rs 1.5 crore.

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According to the report, 42 per cent of couples now prefer intimate, experience-led celebrations over larger weddings. Destination weddings also last longer, averaging 3.2 days, compared with 1.8 days before 2020, as couples place greater emphasis on guest experiences, curated food offerings, wellness activities and multi-day celebrations.

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"Indian weddings are undergoing a remarkable transformation. Couples today are investing not just in celebrations, but in creating meaningful experiences that bring family and friends together," said Mehak Shahani, Co-Founder, WedMeGood. She added that destination weddings are increasingly centred on personalisation, guest engagement and immersive experiences, with budgets evolving alongside these changing expectations.

The report also identified Sri Lanka as one of the fastest-growing international destination wedding markets for Indian couples. It said 44 per cent of Indian couples prefer destinations within a two-to-four-hour flying radius, with Indian wedding bookings to Sri Lanka projected to grow 20-25 per cent annually. The destination's proximity to India, hospitality infrastructure and diverse experiences are contributing to its growing appeal.

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Looking ahead, the report expects international destination weddings, particularly within Asia, to continue growing as demand for short-haul luxury travel and experience-led celebrations increases. It said Sri Lanka is likely to remain one of the key beneficiaries of this trend, strengthening its position as a preferred destination for Indian wedding travellers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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