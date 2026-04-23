Dev Information Technology Ltd Unit Partners Microsoft; Enters Elite Tier

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: Dev Information Technology Limited(DEV IT), (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462 | INE060X01034), a global IT services company offering Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, has announced the achievement of all six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations (SPD), in conjunction with its wholly owned subsidiary, Dhyey Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd.

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This accomplishment places DEV IT among a select group of companies in India to hold the complete suite of Microsoft specializations, reinforcing its position as a high-maturity global IT service provider capable of delivering end-to-end digital transformation solutions.

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Scope of Capabilities

The six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations demonstrate DEV IT's expertise across the Microsoft ecosystem, serving SMBs, SMEs, and large enterprises:

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- Modern Work - Deployment of hybrid work environments and secure productivity tools

- Azure Infrastructure - Management of complex cloud migrations and infrastructure optimization

- Digital & App Innovation - Development of agile digital platforms and modern software solutions leveraging CMMI Level 5 maturity

- Data & AI - Transformation of data into business intelligence and AI-driven insights

- Security - Implementation of Zero-Trust security frameworks with CMMI-driven precision

- Business Applications - Expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365 to drive operational efficiency and growth

Corporate Impact and Future Outlook

As a CMMI Level 5 and ISO-certified organization, this milestone enhances DEV IT's competitive positioning in the global IT services market. The comprehensive Microsoft certification, along with its alignment with North American parent company XDuce, positions the company to pursue mid-market and large-scale corporate opportunities globally.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Pranav Pandya, Chairman, Dev Information Technology Limited, said: "This achievement is a testament to the technical excellence of our delivery teams and our commitment to a customer-centric sales approach. It solidifies DEV IT's role as a trusted, value-based, end-to-end IT partner for organizations worldwide."

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