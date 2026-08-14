DEV IT Reports Q1 FY27 Consolidated Total Income of Rs Rs 45 Cr, Sustaining Business Momentum with Continued Order Wins

PNN

Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 14: Dev Information Technology Limited (DEV IT), (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462 | INE060X01034), a global IT services company offering Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, has reported its Unaudited financials for Q1 FY27.

Advertisement

Key Financial Highlights

Advertisement

Q1 FY27 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹44.64 Cr, YoY growth of 2.73%

Advertisement

* EBITDA of ₹3.99 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 8.93%

* Net Profit of ₹2.11 Cr

* Net Profit Margin of 4.72%

Q1 FY27 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹32.80 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹2.48 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 7.57%

* Net Profit of ₹1.31 Cr

* Net Profit Margin of 3.99%

Commenting on the Financial Performance Mr. Pranav Pandya, Chairman, Dev Information Technology Limited, said: "Q1 FY27 marked a period of continued execution for Dev Information Technology as we remained focused on strengthening our capabilities across cloud services, digital transformation, enterprise applications and managed IT services. During the quarter, the Company continued to secure orders from government entities, reinforcing our presence in government-led digital transformation initiatives. We continue to focus on delivering integrated technology solutions, improving operational efficiency and expanding our capabilities in areas such as AI, cybersecurity and cloud. With a growing portfolio of technology solutions and continued demand for digital transformation, we remain focused on sustainable growth and strengthening our business capabilities.

The strategic alignment with XDuce is expected to create opportunities through the combination of XDuce's client relationships and market presence in North America and the UK with DEV IT's engineering capabilities and global delivery infrastructure.

The technology sector continues to see adoption across areas such as cloud, AI, cybersecurity, digital transformation and managed IT services. Government digitisation and enterprise technology modernisation are also contributing to demand across these segments."

About Dev Information Technology Limited

Dev Information Technology Limited (DEV IT), founded in 1997, listed on NSE & BSE, and certified to ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 9001 & CMMI Level 5, has evolved from a small-scale business automation software solutions provider into a global IT services powerhouse. Over the years, the company has empowered businesses worldwide with a blend of information technology, innovation, and digital transformation. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, with offices across India and Canada, the company emphasises continuous innovation, quality, streamlined processes, and technological prowess. The company's people- and client-centric approach involves collaborating with clients globally to understand their specific goals and to empower them to achieve their business objectives.

The company offers a comprehensive end-to-end range of services, including Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, Managed IT Services, and Application Development. The company's products comprise Talligence, an accounting data analytics platform, and ByteSigner, a digital signing solution.

With its foundation in one of India's fastest-growing metros, the company has continuously evolved to meet the dynamic demands of the IT industry. The leadership, comprising experienced professionals, drives the company towards achieving its vision of empowering businesses worldwide through cutting-edge technology solutions. The company's steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and client satisfaction underpins its growth and success in the IT services sector.

In conclusion, the company remains dedicated to driving digital transformation and delivering unparalleled value to its clients. As the company moves forward, it continues to embrace new challenges and opportunities, solidifying its position as a leader in the IT services sector. www.devitpl.com

In Consolidated FY26, the company reported Total Income of ₹193.50, EBITDA of ₹7.23 and Net Profit of ₹75.60.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)