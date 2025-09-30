Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd. (Shree TMT) Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

Hyderabad, Telangana — Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd., the company behind the trusted Shree TMT brand, is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in 2025. This recognition is based entirely on employee feedback about their workplace experience, making it one of the most credible and prestigious employer honors. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive innovation, growth, and retention.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place To Work,” said Mr. Karan Goenka, CEO, Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd. (Shree TMT). “At Shree TMT, we believe that true strength is not just in steel but also in the people who build our success. This recognition is a reflection of the trust, dedication, and passion of our employees, who make our workplace a culture of collaboration and growth. We remain committed to continuously investing in our people and creating an environment where every employee feels valued.” Building a Culture of Strength and Belonging Shree TMT’s employee-first culture includes: • Employee Development: Focused training, leadership programs, and mentorship initiatives.

• Well-being Programs: Policies supporting work-life balance and health.

• Engagement Platforms: Open forums and employee-driven initiatives such as the Shree Circle, encouraging innovation and collaboration.

• Diversity & Inclusion: Equal opportunities for growth, recognition, and fair pay.

According to Great Place To Work research, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to work each day and are twice as likely to feel fairly rewarded and promoted compared to other organizations.

Founded by the Goenka family, Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd. has over five decades of expertise in steel manufacturing. Its flagship brand, Shree TMT, is trusted for its premium quality Fe550/Fe550D TMT bars, innovative 3X rib-on-rib technology, and state-of-the-art rolling mill.

Shree TMT has also been awarded the CII GreenPro Certification and the prestigious 5-Star Rating Green Steel Certificate by NISST, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly steelmaking practices. The company is an approved supplier for Telangana Government public projects, continuing to build not just stronger structures but also greener communities.

About Great Place To Work Certification™ Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only award based entirely on employees’ feedback about their workplace experience, specifically measuring trust, pride, and camaraderie. Each year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply for this prestigious certification.

About Great Place To Work® For over 30 years, Great Place To Work® has been the global authority on workplace culture, helping organizations worldwide create high-trust, high-performance environments. Its For All™ Model and proprietary platform evaluate the experiences of every employee, ensuring fair recognition and improvement strategies. Certified™ workplaces are also eligible for recognition in the Best Workplaces™ Lists, the most respected employer rankings worldwide.

