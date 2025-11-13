PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 13: Devika Group, one of North India's most respected real estate developers, announces continued growth and strong retailer participation at its flagship commercial development, Vibe 110, located in Sector 110, Noida. Positioned as a premium lifestyle and retail hub, Vibe 110 brings together strategic connectivity, contemporary design, and a robust commercial environment that supports long-term retail success.

Advertisement

Strategically situated on Main Dadri Road, Vibe 110 stands next to Lotus Panache Noida, one of the area's most prominent residential communities. Surrounded by premium neighborhoods such as ATS, Eldeco Utopia, and Lotus Boulevard, the development benefits from a large and affluent catchment exceeding 1.3 lakh+ residents. This demographic strength, combined with its proximity to business districts and metro connectivity, creates a stable flow of daily footfall.

Advertisement

Vibe 110 has been developed as a future-ready commercial destination built to serve the growing retail and lifestyle needs of Sector 110 and the wider Noida community. Its brand mix, location advantage, and modern design make it a compelling asset for long-term growth.

The project features a triple-height grand entrance, five-side customer access, a modern curvilinear facade, wide corridors, landscaped open spaces, and an amphitheater with Noida's largest live screen offering retailers and visitors an elevated commercial experience.

Advertisement

Strong Retailer Presence Amplifies Vibe 110's Commercial Potential

Vibe 110 has built a strong foundation of operational retail and F&B outlets, creating a vibrant commercial environment from the outset. Several well-recognized brands are already functional within the development, including Burger King, Wow Momos, Dhobilite, CBS Pharmacy, The Kachori Co., Mamma Mia, and Dynamic Gift Shops. The presence of these operational stores has contributed significantly to daily visitor footfall, reinforcing Vibe 110's position as a bustling neighborhood hub that meets the everyday needs of residents and visitors.

In addition to its growing operational lineup, Vibe 110 is set to welcome a powerful set of retailers currently in the fit-out phase. Brands such as Looks Salon, Lucky Paan, Faith Drycleaners, Star Opticals, Shakes & Tails, Pam's Bakery, Coffee Cafe, Mad Over Donuts, 24x7 Stop, and Bikanervala are preparing to open their doors, further strengthening the project's commercial ecosystem. This balanced mix of F&B outlets, lifestyle brands, essential services, and convenience stores positions Vibe 110 as a comprehensive destination capable of serving both everyday requirements and premium lifestyle expectations.

A High-Potential Commercial Address in Sector 110

With connectivity to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, major IT hubs, educational institutions, and residential clusters, Vibe 110 is positioned to attract significant footfall from surrounding communities as well as working professionals from Infosys, KPMG, HCL, Accenture, and NSEZ.

The project offers fully air-conditioned retail floors, high-speed lifts, escalators, advanced fire safety, CCTV surveillance, and an earthquake-resistant structure ensuring safety, comfort, and operational efficiency for businesses and visitors alike.

Conclusion

Devika Group's Vibe 110 continues to strengthen its position as one of Noida's most compelling commercial developments, delivering a rare combination of location advantages, premium infrastructure, and brand-driven momentum. With a strong lineup of operational and ready-for-fitout outlets, Vibe 110 is poised for sustained growth as a landmark retail and lifestyle destination in Sector 110, Noida.

About Devika Group

Devika Group is a leading real estate developer with a legacy of delivering high-quality residential, commercial, and institutional projects across Delhi NCR and other regions. Known for its commitment to innovation, design excellence, and customer-centric development, the Group continues to shape urban landscapes with projects built for long-term value and community impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)