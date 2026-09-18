Devisa Jewellery Opens Its Second Outlet in Noida, Continues Expansion Spree Across NCR

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 18: Devisa Jewellery, a brand known for its TRUE 0% Making Charges offering, successfully inaugurated its second outlet at Noida Sector 18 on September 17, 2026. The new store was inaugurated in the presence of Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, marking another significant milestone in the brand’s growing presence across Delhi-NCR.

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Following the successful launch of its first outlet in Karol Bagh in March this year, Devisa Jewellery is now expanding its footprint across the region, with the next outlet slated to open in Pitampura in October, followed by three more outlets across NCR.

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“Jewellery is a very beautiful emotion. We all want to get dressed up well and wear jewellery, which is pure and authentic. I still remember the day one of my customers complained about high making charges she had paid for a piece which didn’t deserve that labour. We struggled our way to ensure that we operate at the minimum margins as possible and sell jewellery at 0% making charges. It’s a hard but possible proposition,” said Vikas Garg, Founder & Director, Devisa Jewellery.

Speaking about the brand’s expansion, Vikas Garg added, “We have been getting tremendous response at our Karol Bagh outlet and are excited to serve the people of Noida. I can assure all my customers that they are buying 100% Hallmark jewellery and can trust Devisa for their lifelong relationship. At Devisa, we pray every day that there should be a celebration in the life of our customers.”

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The grand opening was marked by an exciting customer offer, making jewellery shopping even more rewarding. Under the special offer, customers can avail TRUE 0% Making Charges on all 22 KT Hallmark Gold Jewellery and Gold Coins, with no hidden costs.

With gold prices rising significantly—from around ₹50,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per 10 grams—jewellery has increasingly become a significant investment for consumers. While making charges typically range between 15–25%, Devisa Jewellery’s 0% Making Charges proposition aims to make gold jewellery more accessible, while ensuring 100% Hallmark Gold. The offering is enabled by the brand’s bulk-buying model and is designed to maintain transparency without compromising on gold quality.

The launch also saw customers participate in Devisa Jewellery’s Biggest Jewellery Festival of India – Shop & Win initiative. Customers purchasing jewellery worth ₹10,000 and above received a chance to win prizes worth lakhs.

The prizes include:

- 5 Toyota Cars

- 5 LED TVs

- 5 Fridges

- 5 Microwaves

The successful launch in Noida marks another step in Devisa Jewellery’s larger expansion vision, with the brand aiming to establish a wider presence across Uttar Pradesh and NCR. Its focus remains on offering certified purity, transparent pricing and a customer-first jewellery-buying experience.

The Noida launch was positioned as more than just the opening of a new store—it was a celebration of gold, savings and the joy of shopping, bringing Devisa Jewellery’s transparent and high-value jewellery proposition to customers in Noida.

About Devisa Jewellery

Inspired by the word “Devi”, Devisa Jewellery celebrates the strength, grace and individuality of every woman through elegant and timeless jewellery designs. Backed by strong values of integrity, certified purity and customer trust, the brand is committed to providing quality jewellery and a seamless buying experience.

With a growing presence across Delhi-NCR, Devisa Jewellery combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs, offering jewellery for gifting, celebrations, weddings and investment.

Store Launch Details

Date: September 17, 2026, Thursday

Time: 2:00 PM onwards

Venue: Devisa Jewellers, G40, G-Block, Sector-18, Noida

Special Guest: Huma Qureshi, Bollywood Actress

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/devisa_jewellery

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/devisajewellery/

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