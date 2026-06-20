Founder, Chairperson & CEO of the Vu Group Featured in Femina's Landmark June 2026 Issue, Redefining Power with Poise MUMBAI, JUNE 2026 : Femina magazine, one of India's most iconic women's publications, has featured Devita Saraf — Founder, Chairperson and CEO of the Vu Group — as the cover star of its highly anticipated Power List: The Legacy Edition (June 2026).

Advertisement

Devita Saraf is celebrated in the cover story, titled "Power Suits Her" and the feature is a rare, candid portrait of a leader who has redefined what it means to be powerful in modern India — one who seamlessly blends boardroom authority with creative brilliance, feminine grace, and unwavering personal vision.

Advertisement

In the in-depth interview, Devita speaks candidly on a range of themes including her philosophy of power and leadership, the concept of "soft power" she pioneered in the Indian context, and her deliberate approach to designing a life she loves — one that refuses to separate ambition from joy.

Advertisement

Power with Poise: The New Meaning of Success for Modern Women • On Power: Saraf shares how her understanding of power has evolved from titles and designations to an innate quality built through risk, leadership, and lived experience — "something no one can take away from you." • On Leadership: Drawing from her education at USC, London School of Economics, and Harvard Business School, she speaks about moving from solo hustle to building a team of leaders across her 300-person organisation.

• On Creativity and Commerce: From launching Dynamite by Devita — the world's first perfume created for businesswomen — to designing jewellery and writing for The Wall Street Journal, Saraf illustrates how artistic vision underpins her business edge.

Advertisement

• On Style and Soft Power: She introduces her philosophy of "soft power dressing," a concept that reimagines boardroom fashion for the curvier Indian body — blending structured authority with femininity rather than mimicking masculine silhouettes.

• On Life and Joy: In a refreshing departure from the usual narrative of sacrifice, Saraf speaks openly about building happiness alongside success: "You cannot be ruling the world if you are unhappy with yourself or your life internally." From Harvard to Hermès: Devita Saraf's Cover Moment 15 Years in the Making One of the cover's most compelling details is the sari Devita wears. It is a piece made by Hermès when the brand launched in India in 2011 — a one-of-a-kind creation in a light pink shade for which Hermès had fabric for only a single sari. Unable to afford it herself at the time, Devita requested her mother purchase it, making a promise: she would wear it on a truly momentous occasion. Over a decade later, that moment arrived — gracing the cover of Femina's Power List Legacy Edition.

"For me, this is truly alignment," she shares in the story. "Sometimes a dream stays in our mind and we work towards it, but we also have to wait for the right moment — for everything to come together." About Devita Saraf Devita Saraf is the Founder, Chairperson and CEO of The Vu Group and the pioneer of bringing luxury to the technology industry. She started her entrepreneurial journey at the age of 24 by developing the Vu New Product Development Lab in California & Mumbai, and then converting it into the consumer electronics conglomerate The Vu Group. Her vision & leadership has led Vu to become the highest-selling Indian owned TV brand in the world with a revenue of Rs.1000 Cr ($120 Million) and has sold over 4 million televisions till date.

A graduate of the University of Southern California and Harvard Business School, she presented the “Make in India” manufacturing policy to the Prime Minister at the Champions of Change CEO Summit. Saraf is widely regarded as a pioneer of the "Model CEO" ethos — the belief that excellence in the boardroom and personal brilliance are not in conflict but are, in fact, complementary.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)