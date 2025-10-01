DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Devotional Song "Mangal Gao Ji" Strikes a Chord with Listeners Across India

Devotional Song "Mangal Gao Ji" Strikes a Chord with Listeners Across India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:35 PM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 1: A new devotional offering, "Mangal Gao Ji", is making waves among music lovers for its soulful blend of spirituality and melody. Sung and composed by singer Ritu Sings,the track is fast becoming a favorite for its powerful devotion-driven theme and emotional depth.

Advertisement

At its heart, "Mangal Gao Ji" is a song of reverence, celebrating the divine feminine energy that guides and protects devotees. The composition carries the richness of Indian devotional traditions while presenting them in a contemporary musical form that resonates with today's audience. Its lyrical appeal, rooted in cultural devotion, makes it a track that can be played not only during festive rituals but also as an everyday source of peace and reflection.

Advertisement

What sets "Mangal Gao Ji" apart is its ability to merge spirituality with musical finesse. The song combines soulful vocals with subtle instrumentation, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in a meditative atmosphere. Listeners have praised the track for its calming effect and its capacity to connect them emotionally to the divine.

Since its release, the song has drawn strong appreciation online, with audiences sharing it across social media as a devotional anthem. Its popularity highlights the continuing relevance of devotional music in Bollywood, where traditional themes, when presented with sincerity, still find powerful resonance among listeners.

Advertisement

Singer Ritu Sings, who has previously impressed audiences with her versatile singing and songwriting, brings her signature sufiana style to the track. While her earlier works have touched on spiritual and philosophical dimensions, "Mangal Gao Ji" stands out as one of her most impactful offerings to date, reaffirming the enduring bond between music and devotion.

With its simple yet profound message, "Mangal Gao Ji" is poised to remain a timeless addition to India's devotional music landscape, bringing listeners closer to the essence of faith and music.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/4FSa--cp5uU?si=TP67rRI0jb0dtXdb

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPOW-yZkuVw/?igsh=MXdyNDZobmUyMmJ3ag==

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts