Devzin’s Orbit School Management Software Brings 50+ Modules Together for End-to-End School Management

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 21: Devzin’s Orbit School Management Software combines 50+ modules with AI capabilities to support academic planning, administration, and communication. The platform brings school records and daily workflows together, giving principals, teachers, office teams, and parents access through dedicated portals.

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For school leaders, the focus is practical: reviewing student progress, tracking outstanding fees, following attendance, and keeping families informed without gathering records from several departments.

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Orbit’s AI capabilities include:

* AI Question Paper Generator for question paper preparation.

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* Student Performance Intelligence for reviewing student progress.

* Early-Warning System to help identify concerns requiring attention.

* Teacher Copilot to assist teaching-related work.

* Management Insights to support leadership reviews.

* AI Communication Assistant for preparing communications.

* Admission Assistant to support admissions-related tasks.

These tools complement the platform’s core school management functions, with educators and administrators responsible for reviewing AI-generated outputs and deciding subsequent actions.

Orbit’s operational modules cover:

* Academics: Students, Classes, Teachers, Attendance, Timetable, Exams, Assignments, and Daily Diary.

* Finance and staff: Fees, Salary, and Leaves.

* School operations: Transport, Library, Stationery, and Dress & Uniform.

* Administration: Communication, Templates, School Settings, and Backup & Restore.

Additional capabilities include biometric attendance, online admissions, live GPS bus tracking, substitute teacher assignment, examination seating plans, digital report cards, payroll automation, library fines, barcode integrations, notifications, analytics, audit logs, and PDF exports.

The school ERP software provides separate administrator, teacher, student, and parent portals, with permissions based on user responsibilities. Parents can check attendance, results, fee status, announcements, and transport information through their own access.

For institutions evaluating school management software in India, Devzin offers demonstrations tailored to their classes, fee structures, and administrative processes. Setup includes configuration, staff training, and rollout support. Devzin hosts and maintains the platform, with web access and iOS and Android applications available.

Orbit also addresses college management software requirements, including faculty records, academic administration, examinations, and institutional reporting.

According to Devzin, all modules and four portals are included without separate module upsells. Pricing is discussed according to institutional requirements.

Schools and colleges can request an Orbit demonstration to explore its AI tools and management features against their own daily workflows.

Product enquiries: support@devzin.com | +91 7827272750

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