Dexogrow Introduces New Vanilla and Chocolate Flavours Sachets, Giving Kids More Ways to Enjoy Their Daily Dose of Nutrition

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Advertisement

Danone India has announced the launch of two new flavour sachets Vanilla and Chocolate, to its toddler nutrition drink, Dexogrow, designed to make the brand even more appealing to young children. To help parents deal better with the changing food preferences of young children, the company has created a unique method of preparation that combines essential nutrition with flexible flavor options.

Advertisement

Dexogrow has built its reputation on tackling one of India's most pressing childhood nutrition gaps: Iron deficiency Anemia, which affects a significant proportion of toddlers and can impact cognitive development and learning. With this introduction of flavour sachets, the brand aims to combine the same science-backed nutrition with flavours that kids actively look forward to.

Advertisement

Priyanka Verma, Marketing Director Danone India said, "Getting toddlers to enjoy something that's genuinely good for them can be a big battle for parents. With Vanilla and Chocolate flavours now part of the Dexogrow range, we want nutrition moments to feel less like a negotiation and more like something kids ask for themselves, without compromising on the nutrition parents count on."

Dexogrow is a brand for India made in India and it has Iron Biotics engine that contains nutrients that support 3X iron absorption which in turn plays a crucial role in cognitive development in young kids. Dexogrow is making an effort to underline the importance of early childhood development and to help shape India’s next generation’s progress. Now the same trusted Dexogrow, with a nutritional base which consists of DHA, ARA, and a blend of 36 essential nutrients includes Iron Biotics with nutrients that support 3X iron absorption, while letting their child pick a flavour that they would enjoy.

Advertisement

The Vanilla and Chocolate flavour sachets will be available inside the existing Dexogrow packs across retail stores and online platforms nationwide. Aligned with the broader Danone mission; to provide health through food to as many people as possible, the company aspires to make this improved product accessible to every child across the country.

Customers can buy the new flavors from: amzn.in/d/0iCed3P9

For more information, please visit www.danone.in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)