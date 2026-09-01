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Home / Business / DGFT automates Free Sale certificate issuance to speed up approvals for exporters

DGFT automates Free Sale certificate issuance to speed up approvals for exporters

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ANI
Updated At : 02:12 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Exporters eligible for Free Sale and Commerce Certificates (FSC) will no longer have to go through mandatory manual scrutiny, with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) introducing automated issuance of such certificates on its portal.

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The move is aimed at reducing processing time and compliance burden for exporters, according to a Ministry of Commerce and Industry release issued on Tuesday.

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"Eligible applications will now be considered for automatic issuance in accordance with the prevailing framework, without being routed for manual scrutiny," the Ministry said.

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Free Sale and Commerce Certificates are issued by DGFT under the Foreign Trade Policy for products that are not covered under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Until now, exporters could submit applications online, but these were sent to the concerned DGFT Regional Authority for manual analysis, verification and approval. DGFT's Trade Notice No. 24/2026-2027, dated August 31, said the earlier process involved "substantial processing time."

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"The automated mechanism is expected to reduce processing time for a significant category of FSC applications and lower the compliance burden associated with the earlier manual process," the Ministry said.

However, not every application will be approved automatically. Applications that require verification or do not meet the conditions for automated processing will continue to be sent to the concerned DGFT Regional Authority for manual scrutiny.

The Ministry said, "Applications requiring verification, or those not meeting the automated processing parameters, may continue to be routed to the concerned RA for manual processing."

Some applications approved automatically may also be flagged later for review under DGFT's risk management system.

The DGFT Trade Notice said the change introduces automated issuance on the DGFT portal, "transitioning from manual verification to a system-driven workflow to enable seamless, paperless processing and expedited turnaround times for trade and industry."

The Ministry said the new system is expected to reduce avoidable manual intervention and make the issuance of these certificates more efficient and predictable, while retaining verification for applications that require additional scrutiny. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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