DGGI unearths Rs3,189 -cr fake invoice racket

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 28

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has busted a syndicate involved in issuing fake invoices worth Rs 3,189 crore with a total tax evasion of Rs 362 crore in Ghaziabad district, Ministry of Finance said.

It alleged the syndicate was involved in creating and controlling fake firms and issuing of bills by these fake firms without supplying any goods or services and encashment of GST refund.

The ministry further said two office premises were searched from where various incriminating documents/ things pertaining to over 200 fake firms were recovered. Later, investigation revealed that the data of this network was being compiled and used from the cloud, it said.