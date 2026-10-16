DGT, MSDE Partners With Medhavi Skills University to Strengthen Industry-Linked ITI Training

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 16: Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Regional Directorate of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (RDSDE), Assam, under the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, to implement the Flexi-MoU programs. With this, MSU becomes the only university in India to have an active MoU with DGT under the scheme.

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The Flexi-MoU framework enables MSU to work with industry partners to identify workforce requirements, develop customised curricula and deliver training through a Learn and Earn approach combining classroom instruction, practical learning and on-the-job training (OJT), along with monthly stipends. Successful trainees will receive the National Trade Certificate (e-NTC) from DGT, creating a structured pathway to employment. The initiative will initially focus on manufacturing trades, with scope for expansion into other sectors based on industry needs.

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The MoU was signed by Shri Rohan Ramrao Patil, Deputy Director, RDSDE Assam, DGT (MSDE), and Shri Kuldip Sarma, Co-Founder and Pro-Chancellor, MSU, in the presence of Shri Pravesh Dudani, Founder and Chancellor, MSU.

Shri Rohan Ramrao Patil said, “The Flexi-MoU Scheme enables greater industry participation in skill development by supporting training that responds to emerging workforce requirements. Such collaborations can strengthen practical learning, improve the relevance of vocational training and contribute to developing a skilled workforce for India's growth.”

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Shri Pravesh Dudani said, “The future of education lies in how effectively it prepares people for the world of work. This collaboration brings industry requirements directly into training, helping young people acquire relevant skills, practical experience and recognised qualifications.”

Shri Kuldip Sarma added, “Skill universities can serve as a vital bridge between industry and higher education. By translating the vision of NEP 2020 into meaningful employment pathways, this collaboration advances our commitment to building a Skills-First India.”

MSU's collaboration with DGT dates back to 2022, with hundreds of trainees benefiting from industry-linked programmes. Its work with industry partners, including RSB Transmissions, reflects its approach to integrating skilling with industry-led learning. The latest collaboration further strengthens this model by bringing government, academia and industry together to improve workforce readiness and employability.

The collaboration comes at a time when the Government of India is stepping up efforts to modernise ITI infrastructure and strengthen vocational training through the INR 60,000-crore PM-SETU initiative, which aims to upgrade 1,000 government ITIs over five years.

By aligning training with industry needs, the Flexi-MoU model reinforces this national effort to equip young people with job-ready skills, strengthen workforce productivity and support India's economic growth towards a Viksit Bharat.

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