DGTR launches five anti-dumping probes on Chinese imports, steps up trade-remedy action

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has stepped up trade-remedy action against Chinese imports, launching five fresh anti-dumping investigations across chemicals, pharmaceuticals, industrial equipment and copper tubes following complaints from domestic manufacturers.

The probes cover Persulphates, Clavulanic Acid and its Amine Salt, Certain Counterbalance Forklifts, Internally Grooved Copper Tubes and Pipes, and Caprolactam.

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All five investigations include imports from China, while some also cover the European Union, Japan, Thailand, Viet Nam, Russia and the United States.

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The probes were initiated after domestic manufacturers alleged that imports were being sold at dumped prices and causing injury to local industry.

In the case of Persulphates, which is being investigated only against China, DGTR said the dumping margin was “not only above the de-minimis level but is significant”.

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It said there was prima facie evidence that the product was being dumped in India, while imports had increased and prices declined sharply. The authority said the imports were “undercutting the prices of the domestic industry and causing price suppression in the domestic market.”

Persulphates include ammonium, potassium and sodium persulphates and are used as initiators and oxidising agents in textile and chemical industries.

DGTR has also initiated an investigation into Clavulanic Acid, also known as Potassium Clavulanate, and its Amine Salt from China and the European Union. Clavulanic Acid is an active pharmaceutical ingredient used with penicillin-class antibiotics.

The authority said prima facie evidence indicated that dumped imports had caused “material retardation to the establishment of the domestic industry”.

“The Authority hereby initiates an anti-dumping investigation to determine the existence, degree and effect of the alleged dumping,” DGTR said.

Another probe covers Certain Counterbalance Forklifts from China and Japan. DGTR said imports had increased while landed prices remained below the domestic industry's selling price, resulting in price undercutting. It found “sufficient prima facie evidence of material injury” to domestic producers.

For Internally Grooved Copper Tubes and Pipes, DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping probe covering China, Thailand and Viet Nam.

The regulator is also conducting a separate countervailing-duty, or anti-subsidy, investigation into imports of the same product from the three countries, widening the trade-remedy scrutiny beyond alleged dumping.

The fifth anti-dumping probe covers Caprolactam imports from China, Russia, Thailand and the United States. Caprolactam is primarily used to produce Nylon-6, which is further processed into nylon tyre cord fabric and nylon filament yarn.

DGTR said Caprolactam import volumes had risen significantly despite a decline in domestic demand, while landed prices were below the applicant's selling price. It found sufficient prima facie evidence of dumping, injury and a causal link to justify the investigation.

The fresh investigations come amid increased scrutiny globally of Chinese exports as trade tensions remain elevated and concerns persist over excess industrial supply.

China remains one of India’s biggest sources of merchandise imports and a major contributor to the country’s trade deficit. Official Commerce Ministry data for FY2025-26 show India’s overall merchandise exports at USD 441.78 billion and imports at USD 774.98 billion.

The government has separately said an inter-ministerial committee monitors import and export trends and recommends corrective action where required.

DGTR will examine submissions from domestic producers, foreign exporters and importers before making its final findings. If it recommends the imposition of anti-dumping or countervailing duties, the Finance Ministry takes the final decision on whether to impose the levy. (ANI)

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