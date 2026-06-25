Dhaaga Presents 'Paloma' - An Ode to Pure Linen, Ease, Elegance and Everyday Luxury

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Homegrown conscious luxury label Dhaaga invites you to step into a slower, more intentional way of dressing with the launch of Paloma, its newest collection crafted in 100% pure linen. Rooted in the philosophy of quiet luxury and mindful living, Paloma celebrates effortless elegance through timeless silhouettes designed to move with ease through every moment of life. Inspired by the beauty of slowing down, Paloma is more than a collection - it is a feeling. It embraces the comfort of unhurried mornings, spontaneous escapes, and the joy of clothing that feels as natural as it looks refined. Crafted from pure linen, each piece embodies breathability, softness, and understated sophistication, creating a wardrobe that grows more beautiful with every wear. "Paloma is our ode to slowing down. In a world that is constantly moving, we wanted to create a collection that encourages people to embrace ease, cherish everyday moments, and feel comfortable in their own skin. Every piece is designed to become a part of your journey - timeless, effortless, and cherished season after season," says Muskan Khetan, Founder, Dhaaga.

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Crafted for Life, Designed to Last

At the heart of Paloma lies Dhaaga's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and enduring quality. Every silhouette is thoughtfully designed to offer effortless comfort while maintaining a refined aesthetic that transcends trends and seasons. Whether styled for travel, leisure, or everyday moments, the collection adapts seamlessly to different lifestyles and occasions. With versatile designs and timeless appeal, Paloma is created to be cherished, not just worn.

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A Commitment to Conscious Luxury

True to Dhaaga's philosophy, Paloma embraces a slower and more mindful approach to fashion. By creating garments that are timeless in design and exceptional in quality, Dhaaga encourages investing in pieces that stay with you, collecting stories and memories along the way. At a time when consumers are increasingly embracing mindful wardrobes, Paloma champions quality over quantity through thoughtfully crafted pure linen pieces that celebrate ease, longevity, and conscious living.

More than a collection, Paloma is a way of life - one that embraces ease, celebrates mindful living, and finds luxury in simplicity.

The Paloma collection is now available online and at select retail spaces.

About Dhaaga

Dhaaga is a premium clothing brand dedicated to the beauty of 100% pure linen. Rooted in mindfulness, quality, and timeless design, Dhaaga creates breathable, sophisticated wardrobes for the modern individual who values quiet luxury, sustainability, and the joy of slowing down.

Website:-https://dhaaga.shop/

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