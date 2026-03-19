Dhan announces launch of the all-new Trading Terminal - DEXT T3, designed especially for Super Traders in India

• Built on top of Dhan’s proprietary & ultra-fast trading engine DEXT, the all-new DEXT T3 delivers a native performance with low latency, real-time updates and seamless experience without browser limitations.

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• With DEXT T3, users can fully customise the trading terminal, allowing them to add, arrange, resize, and add widgets across single or multiple screens to suit their trading style.

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• Seamlessly integrated into the Dhan ecosystem, DEXT T3 enables traders to access all orders, positions, and portfolios in sync across Dhan Web, App, Options Trader, and the terminal itself.

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Thursday, March 19, 2026. Mumbai, India: Dhan (www.dhan.co) - one of India’s fastest-growing stock trading & investing platform, has today announced the launch of its highly anticipated trading terminal - DEXT T3, the trading terminal that allows traders to build their own trading experience via built-in modes or customised trading modes.

DEXT T3 is a state-of-the-art trader terminal, built on top of Dhan’s proprietary trading engine DEXT that has been recognised by Amazon AWS as one of the fastest trading engines for retail traders in India, which executes more than 90% of its trades under 20 milliseconds. DEXT T3 terminal brings the same execution capabilities to its trading terminal and allows super traders to design their terminal exactly the way they trade.

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DEXT T3 brings a highly customisable trading environment where traders can design their terminal based on their individual workflows. Users can select and arrange widgets such as Charts, Order Book, Option Chain, Watchlist, Positions, and News, and configure them across single or multiple screens to build a setup that mirrors their real trading desk. The terminal also introduces advanced capabilities, including Price Ladder for precision order placement, Time & Sales for real-time trade flow tracking, Volatility Skew for deeper options analysis, Heatmaps directly on charts for faster market context, custom formula creation on watchlists and positions, and colour synchronisation across widgets to maintain visual continuity while navigating multiple instruments.

“For a long time, trading terminals have been built with only a few traders in mind, making them complex by design, heavy on features, and hard to adapt. We built DEXT T3 from scratch with a different belief - Super Traders should be able to build their terminal around how they trade. That’s why DEXT T3 is designed to adapt naturally to real trading setups, including complex, multi-screen workflows, letting traders navigate, organise, and evolve their workspace seamlessly as their needs change” said Pravin Jadhav, Founder and CEO of Dhan.

With a strong focus on high-performance systems, distraction-free workspaces, fast keyboard shortcuts, flexible layouts, and deep customisation, DEXT T3 is designed for traders who demand speed, control, and precision from their trading setup. DEXT T3 will be offered as a fully downloadable terminal for Windows(.exe) and MAC(.dmg), while traders who prefer browser access can use the terminal through dext.dhan.co.

“DEXT is our in-house trading engine built from scratch at Dhan, giving us the freedom to innovate, iterate, and scale without depending on third-party systems. Moving to our own technology stack and infrastructure has dramatically reduced order response times and helped us build one of the fastest trading experiences in the industry. We've always believed that our continued innovation has taken the industry benchmark of technology infrastructure a few notches up. This is the foundation on which we keep reimagining trading experience for Indian traders” said Alok Pandey, CTO and Co-Founder of Dhan.

The DEXT T3 terminal will be offered for free, at no extra cost to users of Dhan. Traders can expect the same fast performance with ultra-low latency and real-time updates, powered by a single Dhan login and seamless syncing of orders, positions, and portfolios across all Dhan platforms, including the DEXT T3.

About Dhan

Dhan (www.dhan.co) is a technology and product-led investment platform built for Long-Term Investors and Super Traders in India. The platform ranks among the Top 10 stock trading platforms by active clients as per NSE and is known for its innovation-first approach to building transparent, high-performance investing experiences and exceptionally fast speeds for trade execution.

Dhan is headquartered in Mumbai and operated by Raise Securities; Dhan is part of Raise Financial Services, a technology-led financial services company that was founded in January 2021 by Startup Leader and Serial Entrepreneur- Pravin Jadhav, along with Alok Pandey, Jay Prakash Gupta, and Raunak Rathi.

Raise Financial Services was recently valued at $1.2 Bn and is backed by Hornbill Capital, MUFG, BEENEXT and 3one4 Capital, along with the best technology entrepreneurs and leaders from the Indian startup ecosystem.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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