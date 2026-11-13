Dhanvi Fuel Credit Opens Kiosks in Nine Metropolitan Cities Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 13: For delivery partners, drivers and working professionals, a working day often starts with one essential thing: fuel. But what happens when they do not have enough money to fill their tanks? Some may have to borrow from friends or family just to get to work and start earning.

To address this everyday problem, Dhanvi Fuels has introduced Dhanvi Fuel Credit, becoming the first company in India to introduce a facility that provides fuel on credit. The service helps eligible delivery partners and passenger service drivers meet their immediate petrol needs through short-term fuel credit.

The service is available through kiosks stations across nine metropolitan cities in India, with more than 400 outlets. Its aim is simple: to help people who depend on their vehicles for their livelihood manage their daily fuel expenses more easily.

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Who Can Use Dhanvi Fuel Credit?

The facility is designed for eligible delivery partners working with platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, Flipkart, Toing, etc. Drivers associated with passenger services such as Ola, Uber and Rapido can also apply, subject to the service's eligibility requirements.

For people who earn through deliveries and rides, fuel is a daily necessity. Dhanvi Fuel Credit aims to make it easier to access petrol when they need to begin their workday.

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How Does It Work?

Eligible applicants can visit a nearby Dhanvi Fuel Credit kiosk and submit the required documents for verification:

* Aadhaar card

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* PAN card

* Driving licence

* Driver or delivery partner ID

* PF certificate (for working professionals)

Once the documents are verified, eligible applicants receive a coupon that can be redeemed at participating Dhanvi fuel stations.

Through the facility, eligible two-wheeler riders can access up to 2 litres of petrol for a nominal service fee of ₹40, while four-wheeler drivers can access up to 5 litres of fuel for a nominal service fee of ₹60, according to the applicable terms.

For people who depend on their vehicles to earn a living, this nominal fee is unlikely to become a burden. Instead, it gives them an opportunity to start their day with the fuel they need and continue working throughout the day without having to borrow money from friends, family or others just to meet their immediate fuel requirements. The ability to access fuel when money is short can help them focus on their work and earn their daily income.

Repayment Made Simple

After receiving the fuel benefit, users need to maintain a sufficient balance in their linked bank account for the next day's auto-debit. The applicable service fee is ₹40 for two-wheelers and ₹60 for four-wheelers.

Once the payment is completed, users can continue using the facility for their subsequent fuel requirements, subject to the service's terms and conditions. Applicants should check the applicable fee and repayment rules before enrolling.

A Small Support for Everyday Needs

For delivery partners and drivers, even a small shortage of money can make it difficult to start the day. By offering a way to manage immediate fuel expenses, Dhanvi Fuel Credit Management aims to reduce this difficulty and support people who work hard to earn a living.

Dhanvi Fuels is a petroleum company, not a credit or finance company. Its objective behind introducing Dhanvi Fuel Credit is not to operate as a financial institution but to extend practical support to people who depend on fuel every day for their livelihood. The initiative reflects the company's aim of making everyday life a little easier for delivery partners, drivers and working professionals.

With its presence across nine metropolitan cities and a network of more than 400 outlets, Dhanvi Fuels is bringing this service closer to eligible workers. The idea behind Dhanvi Fuel Credit is straightforward: help people get the fuel they need to get to work, earn their income and manage their daily lives with greater ease – Says Dhanvi Fuel Management.

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