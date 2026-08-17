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Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], August 17: Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds Limited ("Company"), a Jamnagar based seed manufacturing company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of seeds for field crops and vegetables, announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, August 19, 2026 and will close on Friday, August 21, 2026. The Company is proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform. The Issue Price Band has been fixed at Rs. 95 to Rs. 99 per equity share and the total Issue Size is up to Rs. 26.73 crore. Also The tentative allotment date is Monday, August 24, 2026, followed by refunds and credit of shares on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. The equity shares are expected to be listed on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 (tentative).

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Total Issue Size of 27,00,000 equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 27 crore, including 1,36,800 equity shares reserved for the Market Maker and a Fresh Issue of 25,63,200 equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 25 crore.

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The IPO comprises a Total Issue Size of 27,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each through the Book Building Route. Out of the total issue size, 1,36,800 equity shares are reserved for the Market Maker, Aikyam Capital Pvt. Ltd., aggregating up to Rs. 1 crore. The Fresh Issue, excluding the Market Maker reservation, comprises 25,63,200 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs. 25 crore, which is also the Net Issue offered to the Public. There is no Offer for Sale (OFS). The application lot size is 1,200 equity shares.

Wealth Mine Networks Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the Registrar to the Issue, and Aikyam Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the Market Maker.

Mr. Kishankumar Gordhanbhai Meghani, Chairman and Managing Director, Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds Limited, said, "Our IPO marks a significant step towards transforming our growth momentum into a stronger and more scalable business. With a growing product portfolio, integrated seed capabilities and strong financial performance, we are well positioned to capture emerging opportunities in the agricultural sector. The IPO proceeds will strengthen our working capital and support our expansion, while enabling us to build a stronger foundation for sustainable growth and long term value creation."

The Company proposes to utilise Rs. 7.60 crore towards repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings availed from banks and financial institutions and Rs. 11.60 crore towards funding its working capital requirements. The remaining proceeds will be utilised towards general corporate purposes.

Strong Financial Performance

Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds Limited has delivered strong financial growth over the last three financial years. Total Income increased to Rs. 74.59 crore in FY26 from Rs. 44.13 crore in FY25 and Rs. 35.49 crore in FY24, registering a growth of 69.02% YoY in FY26. Profit After Tax increased significantly to Rs. 6.12 crore in FY26 from Rs. 2.16 crore in FY25 and Rs. 1.91 crore in FY24, registering a growth of 183.46% YoY. EBITDA stood at Rs. 9.24 crore in FY26, compared to Rs. 3.66 crore in FY25 and Rs. 2.79 crore in FY24.

The Company's financial position also strengthened during the period, with Net Worth increasing to Rs. 19.66 crore in FY26 from Rs. 13.27 crore in FY25 and Rs. 3.65 crore in FY24. Total Borrowings stood at Rs. 7.68 crore in FY26, compared to Rs. 5.97 crore in FY25 and Rs. 1.94 crore in FY24. Total Assets increased to Rs. 36.99 crore in FY26 from Rs. 21.07 crore in FY25 and Rs. 7.89 crore in FY24.

About Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds Ltd.

Incorporated in 2018, Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds is engaged in the business of seed manufacturing and supply for various field crops and vegetables. It develops and produces quality seeds by sourcing improved genetic seed material from recognised institutions, research organisations, and the open market. Seed production is carried out through a well-planned process that includes cultivation, processing, quality control, and packaging.

Its products include Groundnut Seeds, Soybean Seeds, Gram Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Wheat seeds, Green Gram Seeds and Black Gram Seeds, Fenugreek Seeds and Cumin Seeds, and others.

The Company works with selected seed-growing farmers under supervised arrangements, where it provides seed material and technical guidance while closely monitoring crop quality. After harvest, seeds are processed at the company's facility in Jashapar, Jamnagar, through cleaning, grading, treatment, and packing to ensure high quality and viability. The company also procures seeds directly from farmers and the open market when required.

As of April 30, 2026, the company had 18 employees across various business functions, supported by additional daily-wage workers as needed.

Competitive Strengths:

- Wide Range of Seeds and its Variants

- Quality Assurance

- Customer Satisfaction

- Experienced Promoter supported by dedicated Management team

- Strong order book of Rs 13.13 crore

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