Dharana Introduces a Reimagined Approach to Personalised Wellness and Wellbeing

The reimagined Dharana brings together advanced science, Indian healing intelligence and the restorative power of the Sahyadris through deeply personalised programmes

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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Set within one of the world’s 36 biodiversity hotspots in the Sahyadris, and a short drive from Mumbai and Pune, Dharana introduces a new approach to wellness, bringing together advanced science, Indian healing intelligence and the restorative power of nature. A new journey towards lasting wellbeing begins with a deeper understanding of the body, mind and their connection with nature. Moving beyond conventional wellness, Dharana seeks to understand what has shifted within the body and mind, why it has shifted, and create personalised pathways to restore health, vitality and balance in a way that lasts.

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Guided by the philosophy of Sthal Mahatva, Dharana’s journey begins with the land. Once damaged by cultivation, cutting, fire and erosion, over 2,000 acres of the Shillim landscape have been restored over two decades, with native trees replanted, water returned to the earth and wildlife returning to the forest. Dharana brings together two familiar worlds: traditional wellness and clinical science. Through diagnostics, Ayurveda, nature and inner practices, it offers an integrated approach that seeks to understand imbalances and enable restoration that endures beyond the stay. This philosophy extends to nourishment, combining Ayurveda, modern nutrition and wholesome, seasonal, locally sourced ingredients with personalised guidance. Through its Earth-to-Plate philosophy, The Green Table, Dharana Culinary Studio, and Tea House & Apothecary, food becomes an integral part of the restoration journey.

Expressing his idea of restoration, Gavin de Souza, Managing Director, Writer Corporation & CEO, Dharana said, ”The idea of luxury is changing. Increasingly, the greatest luxury is having the time, space and expertise to invest meaningfully in yourself. The renewed Dharana has been shaped around this shift. We believe wellbeing should not be something people turn to only when they feel depleted, but something that enables them to live, work and age better. Our ambition is to give guests the insight and tools to understand themselves more deeply and make meaningful changes that extend well beyond their time with us. For us, this is where luxury wellness is headed: away from excess and towards intention, longevity and experiences that genuinely improve the way you live.”

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Every journey begins with the individual rather than a standard itinerary. Doctor-led assessments and diagnostics may examine metabolic and inflammatory markers, sleep and stress load, cardiovascular health and body composition, helping reveal what may be driving fatigue, poor recovery, brain fog, weight resistance or hormonal imbalance. Ayurveda then becomes the primary corrective pathway, supported by personalised nutrition, therapeutic treatments, yoga, meditation, breathwork, movement and rest.

Programmes Designed Around How Modern Life Depletes Us

Dharana’s programme-led approach spans between 2 and 28 day retreats with each pathway built around a distinct restorative need and personalised to the guest’s health profile, concerns and goals. Each pathway prescribed by a certified team of doctors led by Dr Shaji Pampalayam, Chief Wellness Officer at Dharana.

Emotional Resilience combines yoga psychology, Ayurveda, mind-body therapies and clinical guidance to support nervous-system regulation, emotional steadiness and resilience. Through personalised practices including breathwork, meditation, movement and therapeutic care, the programme supports the restoration of balance and builds the inner capacity to meet life’s demands with greater steadiness.

Ayurvedic Panchakarma is a deeply restorative programme rooted in the classical Ayurvedic tradition of cleansing and renewal. It is designed to support the body’s natural processes of elimination and restore balance through personalised Ayurvedic therapies, therapeutic nutrition, herbal medicines, movement and contemplative practices, guided by experienced practitioners.

Gut Reset is a medically supervised therapeutic microbiome reset programme for bloating, digestive overload, irregular bowels and reduced gut resilience. It brings together medical review, therapeutic nutrition, targeted cleansing therapies and microbiome support to support calmer digestion, better regulation and steadier energy. The programme is personalised through clinical and diagnostic assessment, with a focus on cleansing, repair, microbiome support and nervous-system regulation.

Bio-Functional Reset™ is designed for reduced movement quality, physical inefficiency and declining recovery. It begins with diagnostics that assess movement quality, posture, fitness and recovery capacity, then combines corrective movement, therapeutic bodywork, yoga, hydrotherapy and functional training to address the source of physical inefficiency. The programme is medically guided and prescribed to individual findings, supporting cleaner movement, steadier energy and more reliable recovery.

Bio-Sync Detox is a medically supervised detoxification and restoration programme for low energy, inflammation, toxic burden and metabolic fatigue. It combines diagnostics, detox therapies, therapeutic nutrition, movement, oxygenation support and cellular restoration strategies to support detoxification, metabolic balance, steadier energy and recovery. The programme is individually prescribed according to each guest’s findings, suitability and length of stay.

Rest & Revive is designed for stress, sleep disruption, nervous-system strain and lifestyle fatigue. The programme brings together restorative therapies, guided movement, nourishing rhythm and Ayurveda to help calm the nervous system, improve sleep and restore a deeper sense of ease. It begins with clinical and diagnostic assessment, allowing therapies, movement, breathwork, nourishment and sleep support practices to be tailored to individual findings.

Yogic Path Retreat is designed for scattered attention, inner restlessness, and the search for sustained stillness. The programme combines Iyengar-based yoga for physical stillness, pranayama for nervous-system regulation, and Vedanta for clarity of mind. Through personalised assessment and practice, it trains one-pointed attention and builds the conditions that allow stillness and meditation to emerge.

Sustainable Weight Management is a medically guided programme for insulin resistance, abdominal weight gain, and a metabolism that no longer responds. It combines targeted diagnostics, therapeutic nutrition, blood-sugar stabilisation, metabolic and lymphatic therapies, Ayurvedic correction, and movement activation to address the metabolic drivers of weight retention. The programme is individually prescribed according to each guest’s findings, with a focus on restoring metabolic balance, steadier energy and the body’s ability to respond to effort.

Essence of Wellbeing Essence of Wellbeing is designed for a short restorative reset, gentle rebalancing, and a first experience of Dharana. It combines clinical guidance, restorative therapy, daily yoga, meditation, Vedanta and mindful nature-based practices, shaped around individual findings. The programme offers a shorter pathway to restore a sense of ease, settle the nervous system and return to a more balanced rhythm.

Across its programmes, Dharana prioritises personalised restoration, with clinical diagnostics, consultations and therapies tailored to individual needs. Its healing spaces include the open-air Yogshala overlooking the valley, Dhyana for meditation and mindfulness, and the House of Healing for consultations across Ayurveda, naturopathy, nutrition and physiotherapy. Surrounded by forest, expansive villas offer private decks, outdoor showers and select private pools, with spaces ranging from 205 sq. m Garden Pool Villas to 550 sq. m Grand Residences. Nourishment is equally considered, bringing together seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, Ayurveda and modern nutrition.

Dharana's new chapter is therefore not about stepping away from life for a few days. It is about returning to it with greater capacity, greater clarity and a more sustainable rhythm.

Start your journey inwards today at www.dharanaretreat.com

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