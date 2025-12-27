DT
Home / Business / Dharavi redevelopment shifts from aspiration to action in 2025, as construction work began on 6.5 acres of railway land

Dharavi redevelopment shifts from aspiration to action in 2025, as construction work began on 6.5 acres of railway land

ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The Dharavi Redevelopment Project undertaken by the Adani Group reached a significant milestone in 2025, as the multi-decade plan transitioned from conceptualisation to physical construction.

According to a press release, the year saw the start of construction on 6.5 acres of railway land, marking the first tangible progress in over 40 years. This development follows the Maharashtra government's allocation of multiple land parcels across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to house residents ineligible for on-site rehabilitation.

The project is being managed through a special-purpose vehicle that functions as a public-private partnership between the state government and a private partner. Under this framework, the state government maintains full ownership of the land while the special purpose vehicle pays a development rights premium to execute the renewal mission. This structure was designed to create an "executable pathway for a project historically considered too complex to start".

A major technical milestone achieved this year was the near-completion of a four-stage scientific survey of the area. To manage this data, the project introduced Dharavi's first digital twin, which is a computer model used for "faster dispute resolution, transparent decision-making, and future-proof governance".

This digital system works alongside a new masterplan submitted to the state government in 2025. The plan aims to integrate the existing "live-work ecosystem" and industrial identity of the area into a modern urban layout with updated infrastructure and logistics.

Beyond construction and planning, the project launched the Dharavi Social Mission to provide immediate assistance to the local population. This initiative has reportedly reached 7,000 people through various welfare programs.

These efforts included vocational training and job placements for youth, as well as healthcare services such as eye-screening camps and cataract surgeries. The mission also helped residents access government schemes for pensions and education aid.

The master plan includes frameworks for a sustainable township, focusing on water and waste systems, energy use, and transit corridors. While the project is still in its early stages, the release noted that 2025 was the year the effort moved from "blueprint to execution". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

