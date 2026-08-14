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Home / Business / Dharavi redevelopment's multi-modal transport hub "positive" for integrated urban development: Urban planner Kukreja

Dharavi redevelopment's multi-modal transport hub "positive" for integrated urban development: Urban planner Kukreja

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ANI
Updated At : 09:33 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Dharavi's redevelopment plan -- integrating a multi-modal transport hub, including three transit stations -- is "positive" for a more integrated urban development, architect and urban planner Dikshu C. Kukreja has said.

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Talking to ANI on the sidelines of an event, Kukreja emphasised the role of connectivity in redevelopment projects. The urban planner sees redevelopment of Dharavi, incorporating a multi-modal transport hub and metro stations as a positive step towards inclusive and integrated urban development.

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"I think it is a very positive thing that the redevelopment of Dharavi is looking at creating a more inclusive, a more intrinsic, a more integrated development," he said.

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As the three transit stations are also going to be part of Dharavi's redevelopment plan, the architect stressed, "Unless any redevelopment project is connected well with rest of the city, it becomes a strain on the resources of that city."

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is a slum redevelopment project by the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) that aims to transform Dharavi as an integrated, planned and self-sufficient township. The project is undertaken by Adani Navbharat Developers Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly DRPPL) where the DRP/SRA is a joint venture partner.

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According to a statement by Adani Navbharat Developers, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project will place the rejuvenation of the Mithi River at the centre of a new green-blue network, integrating a restored riverfront, parks, tree-lined corridors and open spaces to improve air quality, reduce surface temperatures and enhance biodiversity. Around 40,000 trees will be rejuvenated in phases within Dharavi, while nearly 2 lakh compensatory trees will be planted across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

"The riverfront will be lined with native trees and pollution-absorbing vegetation. Permeable paving and bioswales have also been planned to improve stormwater management, increase groundwater recharge and support the long-term health of the river ecosystem," an Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL) official has said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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