Dheepam Launches a New Range of Charcoal-Free Agarbattis

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19: Dheepam, the iconic legacy brand from Kaleesuwari, known for its purity and devotion, has launched its new range of premium charcoal-free Agarbattis, further strengthening its presence in the spiritual wellness category. This expansion marks a significant milestone as Dheepam now offers various fragrances, including five newly introduced scents, designed to enhance every prayer and meditation experience.

For decades, Dheepam has been deeply rooted in Indian households, symbolising faith and tradition through its trusted lamp oils. Extending this heritage, the brand's new Agarbatti collection brings the same promise of authenticity, cleanliness, and serenity.

Agarbattis hold a profound place in Indian spirituality, believed to elevate prayer, meditation, and emotional wellbeing. Dheepam's charcoal-free incense sticks offer a cleaner burn, less smoke, and longer-lasting aroma, making them a safer and more enjoyable choice for daily use.

The range features unique signature fragrances like Sambrani -- along with their celebration fragrances like Nandalala bliss, Vinayaka Vibes and Festival of Lights. Each fragrance is thoughtfully crafted to suit diverse preferences, whether for daily pooja, meditation, yoga, relaxation, or creating a peaceful ambience at home.

Strengthening its footprint across South India, Dheepam's new Agarbatti range has now been newly launched in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, bringing its trusted spiritual offerings to more households across the region.

With unique coloured sticks, charcoal-free formulations, and prices at INR 10, INR 20, and INR 55, Dheepam ensures high quality remains accessible to all.

Now available in stores across multiple states, Dheepam Agarbattis invite consumers to experience a more meaningful, serene, and divine ritual every day.

Experience the divine essence with Dheepam - the trusted name in every prayer.

