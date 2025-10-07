New Delhi, 7th October 2025 – DHI India or DHI Medical GroupClinic, made history by becoming the first and only hair transplant clinic in India to be accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH). This prestigious accreditation is a testament to DHI’s unwavering commitment to the highest international standards of patient safety, ethics, quality of care, and transparency.

Operating as a constituent board under the Quality Council of India, the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) works to improve healthcare standards in India. It achieves this through a credible and reliable mechanism for third-party assessment of healthcare services, which is accepted and recognized globally.NABH accreditation is awarded to healthcare organizations in India that meet strict quality and patient safety standards, building credibility and trust with both patients and the public.

“This is a truly momentous occasion for DHI Medical Group and for the entire hair restoration industry in India,” said Ajay Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, DHI Medical Group. “For years, DHI has prioritized patient safety, transparency and delivering exceptional results. The NABH accreditation validates our dedication to a culture of excellence, integrity, and responsibility towards our patients. It gives patients confidence that they’re receiving care in a world-class facility meeting national and international standards. Every procedure here is done by DHI-certified doctors following global standards for precision and safety. With strict international safety and hygiene protocols in place, patients get a seamless and secure experience.”

Expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.12% by 2029, the hair restoration market is experiencing rapid growth. This accreditation comes at a time when the industry is experiencing a wide disparity in quality standards. By achieving NABH accreditation, DHI Medical Group is setting a new benchmark for excellence and is positioned to lead the industry toward greater accountability and professionalism.The clinic's commitment to documented procedures, advanced technology, and continuous quality improvement ensures that patients receive the safest and most effective hair transplant procedures available.

DHI is known for its patented Direct Hair Implantation (DHITM) technique, which is a minimally invasive procedure that ensures a natural-looking result with minimal recovery time. The clinic's patient-first approach, combined with a team of highly qualified doctors and state-of-the-art facilities, has earned it a reputation as a trusted provider of hair restoration services.

About DHI Medical Group - Since 1970, DHI Medical Group has been a leader in hair restoration, providing cutting-edge procedures all over the world with results that are natural and long-lasting. They are registered with the UK’s Care Quality Commission (CQC) and establish industry standards with stringent procedures to guarantee safety. In addition, DHI established the first full-time Hair Restoration Training Academy in history and works on research and teaching projects with European universities.

They were among the first to replace the antiquated FUT-Strip method with the FUE hair transplantation technology in 2002. Later, DHI transformed this into the cutting-edge DHI Direct Hair Implantation technique, which is now the industry and gold standard in hair restoration and transplant.

