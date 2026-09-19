Dhillon Freight Carrier Limited Promoter Group’s Shareholding Increases to 66.28%

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 19: Dhillon Freight Carrier Limited (BSE: 544556), operating under the brand DFC Logistics, has disclosed that members of its Promoter and Promoter Group acquired 78,400 equity shares of the Company through open market transactions on September 10, 2026.

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Following this acquisition, the aggregate equity shareholding of the Promoter, Promoter Group, and Persons Acting in Concert (PAC) has increased from 25,20,000 equity shares (64.28%) to 25,98,400 equity shares, representing 66.28% of the Company’s total paid-up equity share capital and voting rights. The requisite regulatory disclosure under Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, was formally submitted to BSE Limited on September 11, 2026.

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“This open-market acquisition reflects the Promoter Group’s long-term commitment and confidence in the business trajectory of the Company.” Said Mr. Karan Dhillon, MD of Dhillon Freight Carrier Limited.

Complete details of the transaction are available on the BSE website and the Company’s investor relations portal.

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About Dhillon Freight Carrier Limited

Dhillon Freight Carrier Limited (DFCL) operates under the brand DFC Logistics and is listed on the BSE SME platform (Scrip Code: 544556). DFCL is a trusted provider of integrated logistics solutions with a strong focus on road transportation. The company offers a wide range of services, including Parcel/Less-than-Truck-Load (LTL), Contract Logistics, and Fleet Rental/Fleet Leasing. Serving both B2B and B2C clients, DFCL has built a reputation for reliability, efficiency, and customer-centric solutions.

An ISO 9001:2015 certified service provider, DFCL caters to industries such as textiles, consumer goods, paints, and chemicals, leveraging its fleet and network to deliver safe, timely, and cost-effective movement of goods across India.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Investors should carefully read the financial statements and rely on certified investment professional’s examination of the company, including the risks involved, before making any investment decision.

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