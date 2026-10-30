DHL Express India Adds a Touch of Yellow to Diwali with Festive Discounts of up to 60% on Shipments

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

• Customers who wish to use the discount can apply the PROMO code FESTIVAL60 at the service point or visit dhl.com

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• Festive offer valid until 14th November 2026

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• Customers can also opt to ship using the DHL GoGreen Plus service, supporting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions associated with their shipments

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, is celebrating the spirit of Diwali with special festive discounts for customers across India. Available for a limited period until 14 November 2026, the offer provides customers with discounts of up to 60% on international and domestic shipments. Customers who wish to send gifts, sweets and festive greetings to family and loved ones across India and around the world can apply the promotion code FESTIVAL60 either on the DHL website (dhl.com) or at a DHL service point.

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Make Diwali special across every distance, send gifts with DHL Express and enjoy up to 60% off on domestic or global shipments

Customers can opt for DHL GoGreen Plus service, which supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions associated with their shipments through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Through a “Book & Claim” mechanism, the environmental attributes of SAF are allocated to participating shipments.

Sandeep Juneja, Vice President – Sales and Marketing for India, DHL Express, said, “Diwali is about celebrating with the people who matter to us, even when they may be miles away. At DHL Express, we help make those connections possible by getting something meaningful from you to their doorstep, wherever they are in the world. With our festive offer, we hope to make it a little easier for our customers to share the joy of Diwali with family, loved ones, across India and beyond.”

With DHL’s extensive global network spanning more than 220 countries and territories, customers can benefit from end-to-end shipment visibility, along with proactive SMS and email updates for a smooth and hassle-free delivery experience. To enquire about the offer, customers can call DHL Express toll-free number 1800 30 345, visit dhl.com, or get a quote and book their shipment through MyDHL+. Customers can visit the DHL Service Point Locator or simply search "DHL Near Me" on Google to locate the nearest DHL service point.

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DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivaled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 389,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, automobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 82.9 billion euros in 2025. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

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