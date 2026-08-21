DHL Express' Rakhi Express is Back with 50% Off on International Shipments from India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Distance doesn't have to mean missing out on the little things that make Raksha Bandhan special. DHL Express has brought back Rakhi Express, offering customers a flat 50% discount on international shipments* from India to send rakhis and gifts to loved ones around the world from India.

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The offer is valid from 27 July to 28 August 2026 and can be utilized with the promo code DHLRAKHI50. Customers can book through DHL Express and Blue Dart Retail Service Points across India, MyDHL+ or DHL Express Customer Service.

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For families living across countries and continents, a rakhi, a gift or even a small festive surprise can carry significance far beyond physical value. Rakhi Express is designed to make sending these personal moments easier, more accessible and more affordable.

"Raksha Bandhan is one of those occasions where distance can be felt a little more. A rakhi or a gift sent across the world may be a small package, but it carries a lot of emotion. At DHL Express, we see this every year. Families across India continue to find ways to celebrate with loved ones who live far away. With Rakhi Express, we want to make that connection a little easier, with the reliability of our international network and a flat 50% discount on international shipments from India. Whether it's a rakhi, a gift or simply a reminder that someone is thinking of you, we are happy to help take that feeling across borders," said Sandeep Juneja, Vice President of Commercial for India, DHL Express.

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DHL Express connects India to more than 220 countries and territories, with end-to-end shipment visibility and services such as shipment tracking, SMS and email notifications, and On Demand Delivery, giving customers greater control over their international shipments.

Customers can enquire about the offer through the DHL Express toll-free number 1800 30 345, visit the DHL enquiry page or get a quote and book their shipment through MyDHL+.

*Terms & Conditions apply.

DHL - The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivaled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 389,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, automobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 82.9 billion euros in 2025. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

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