Dhruv Consultancy Secures First International Private Sector Project in Saudi Arabia

ANI
Updated At : 04:20 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited.(DCSL) (BSE - 541302 | NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, is pleased to announce its entry into the international private sector market with a project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company has been appointed by Core Axis Company, Jeddah-Makkah, as the Design Consultant for a road infrastructure project.

This milestone contract, valued at USD 22,000 (approximately INR 18.70 lakh), involves a comprehensive consultancy scope including design, profile and cross-section drawings, road markings, signage plans, landscaping, gantry leg foundation, and model verification. The project duration is one month.

This marks Dhruv Consultancy's first international assignment in the Middle East and its first private sector consultancy project overseas, signifying a strategic step towards becoming a global infrastructure solutions provider.

The long-term vision of the company is to become a global player in the infrastructure consultancy sector in the upcoming decades, and the company is now on the path to achieving this dream. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030--a transformative roadmap for economic diversification and infrastructure development--presents immense opportunities. With massive investments in transport, urban infrastructure, tourism, and smart city initiatives, the Kingdom is rapidly becoming a hotspot for world-class engineering and project consultancy services. Dhruv's entry into this market aligns perfectly with the Kingdom's goals, enabling the company to contribute meaningfully while capitalising on a wave of large-scale, sustainable development projects.

Upon Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited's Appointed as a Design Consultant, Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director, stated, "Our appointment as a Design Consultant for a private sector road project in Saudi Arabia is a landmark achievement. It not only affirms the global relevance of our technical expertise but also opens new avenues for international collaboration. We are excited to begin this journey and are committed to delivering excellence on the global stage.

Our strategic focus has always been on diversification--both in terms of geography and sectors. This international foray reinforces our ambition to become a globally recognized infrastructure consultancy firm. We are excited to begin this chapter and remain committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions that contribute to modern infrastructure development worldwide"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

