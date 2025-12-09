DT
Dhruv Consultancy Secures NHAI Appointment for Multiple DPR & Feasibility Study Projects in Kerala

Dhruv Consultancy Secures NHAI Appointment for Multiple DPR & Feasibility Study Projects in Kerala

ANI
Updated At : 04:36 PM Dec 09, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited. (DCSL)(BSE - 541302 | NSE - DHRUV), one of India's leading infrastructure consultancy companies, is pleased to announce that it has been appointed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in association with Dayanandaman Construction & Consultant Pvt. Ltd., for the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPR) and Feasibility Studies across key national highway and connectivity corridors in the state of Kerala.

This comprehensive assignment, valued at ₹5.25 crore (excluding GST), involves a wide range of consultancy services including detailed engineering surveys, feasibility assessments.

Project Scope Covers Five Critical Road Corridors in Kerala

The consultancy mandate encompasses the following key corridors:

1) Development of NH-85

2) Connectivity to Kannur Airport from NH-66

3) 4-Lane Connectivity from Ramanattukara to Calicut International Airport

4) 4-Lane Connectivity between Kodungallur and Angamaly

5) Road from Fort Vypin to Matsyafed Tourist Office

With a total project duration of nine months, this cluster of strategic infrastructure assignments will enable enhanced regional mobility across Kerala and further strengthens the company's position in the infrastructure consultancy space.

Commenting on the development, Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director, stated, "We are delighted to be entrusted by NHAI with a cluster of strategically significant highway and connectivity projects in Kerala. These assignments reinforce the company's strong technical capabilities and our growing role in enabling India's national infrastructure development roadmap.

Kerala's complex terrain, urban expansion patterns, and its critical airports and tourism corridors require meticulous planning and engineering. We are committed to delivering high-quality DPRs and Feasibility Reports that will support future-ready highway development across the state."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

