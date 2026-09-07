Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited Receives 3 LOAs From NHLML With Rs 30.84 Lakh Annual Lease Rent For Wayside Amenities In Maharashtra

PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited (DHRUV, BSE – 541302), one of India’s leading infrastructure consultancy companies, providing end-to-end project management and technical advisory services across highways, bridges, tunnels, ports and other infrastructure projects, has received 3 Letters of Award (LOAs) from National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) for the Development, Operation and Maintenance of Wayside Amenities on different sections of National Highways on a lease basis in Maharashtra, with an aggregate annual lease rent of ₹30.84 lakh payable to NHLML.

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Project At A Glance:

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* Client: National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML)

* Nature of assignment: Development, Operation & Maintenance of Wayside Amenities on National Highways

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Locations & Annual Lease Rent:

* AUSA, Latur – ₹12.96 Lakh Per Annum

* Chakur-Loha/Hottalwadi, Nanded – ₹6.48 Lakh Per Annum

* Solapur–Akkalkot, Valsang – ₹11.40 Lakh Per Annum

Aggregate annual lease rent: ₹30.84 Lakh

Lease duration: 15 years, including an 8-month rent-free development period

Strengthening Business Presence:

The 3 LOAs mark an important step in Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited’s expansion into the Wayside Amenities segment, strengthening its presence in the infrastructure and highway sector. The awards also support the Company’s strategy of diversifying its business portfolio and expanding into new infrastructure opportunities.

The projects involve an initial 8-month rent-free development period, followed by operations and maintenance over the 15-year lease tenure, providing the Company with a long-term presence in the emerging highway amenities segment.

Commenting on the Development, Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited Said, “We are pleased to announce the receipt of these 3 Letters of Award from NHLML for the Development, Operation and Maintenance of Wayside Amenities on National Highways in Maharashtra. This marks an important milestone for Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited as we expand into the Wayside Amenities segment, creating opportunities for long-term engagement over the 15-year lease period.

These awards reinforce our capabilities in highway infrastructure development and management and demonstrate our ability to broaden our service offerings beyond traditional consultancy. We remain focused on delivering these projects with high standards of quality and operational excellence while creating sustainable value for our stakeholders.”

About Dhruv Consultancy Services

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited, established in 2003, is an ISO 9001:2015 certified multidisciplinary infrastructure consultancy providing end-to-end solutions across design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management. The Company specializes in project management, independent engineering, authority engineering, and technical advisory services, with a service portfolio that includes DPR preparation, feasibility studies, construction supervision, operations & maintenance, techno-advisory, and lender engineering services.

The Company serves government bodies, national highway authorities, state governments, and institutional clients across road, highway, bridge, railway, metro, airports, ports, and urban infrastructure segments. With 200+ successfully completed projects, a team of 400+ employees, and a strong track record of empanelments with key institutions including NHAI, MoRTH, BMC, and India Exim Bank, Dhruv is well-positioned to capitalize on India’s expanding infrastructure investment landscape. The Company is increasingly diversifying into lender engineering, wayside amenities, and international design outsourcing to expand its addressable market and reduce dependence on public-sector projects.

Dhruv is also expanding its international footprint, with a focus on Sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, the Gulf, and South & Central Asia. In FY25, the Company submitted 54 EOIs across 14 countries, with projects awarded in Mozambique, Ghana, and Imphal City, while continuing to pursue opportunities across transportation, railway, and aviation infrastructure.

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