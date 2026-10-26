DiamondFly 4 Launched in India in Presence of Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal; AeroGyrocopter Spain and Gopalan Aerospace Advance Make in India Collaboration

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 26: The India–Spain Multisectoral Business Networking Forum, held at The Grand, New Delhi, brought together distinguished Ministers, Ambassadors, senior government officials and industry leaders to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Spain under the India–Spain Dual Year 2026.

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The event was graced by Hon’ble Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law & Justice, in whose presence the DiamondFly 4 India initiative was ceremonially introduced, marking an important milestone in India–Spain aerospace cooperation.

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Among the distinguished participants were H.E. Shri Jayant N. Khobragade, Ambassador of India to Spain, representatives of the Embassy of Spain in India, international diplomatic representatives and senior government officials.

The forum featured discussions on aviation, tourism, textiles, handlooms, food processing, agribusiness, technology and bilateral trade, exploring opportunities for investment and industrial collaboration.

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DiamondFly 4: A New Vision for Affordable Aviation

A major highlight was the introduction of DiamondFly 4 (DF4), an innovative three-seat, multi-mission gyroplane developed by AeroGyrocopter Spain S.A.

Designed to make specialized aviation more accessible and economical, the aircraft targets: • Long-range capability: Approximately 800–900 km, depending on configuration.

- Low operating costs: Indicatively around €100 per flight hour, potentially significantly lower than conventional helicopters.

- Short take-off and landing: Designed to operate from suitable compact locations with limited infrastructure.

- Enhanced safety characteristics: Its autorotation system allows controlled descent following engine failure, subject to appropriate operating and landing conditions.

- Multiple applications: Tourism, pilgrimage, regional mobility, medical rescue, disaster response, surveillance, agriculture, logistics and infrastructure inspection.

With its lightweight carbon-fibre construction and operational flexibility, DiamondFly 4 aims to offer a cost-effective solution for India’s emerging specialized aviation needs.

AeroGyrocopter Spain–Gopalan Aerospace Collaboration Under Make in India

AeroGyrocopter Spain S.A., chaired by Indo-Spanish entrepreneur Manish Jain, announced plans to advance industrial cooperation with Gopalan Aerospace, Bengaluru, represented by Shri Prabhakar Ji, to explore manufacturing, technology collaboration and commercialization of DiamondFly 4 in India.

The proposed collaboration aims to combine Spanish aerospace engineering with Indian manufacturing capabilities, supporting the Make in India vision and creating potential opportunities for local production, employment, technology development and exports to international markets.

The project is driven by the combined contributions of:

Enrique “Quique” Sánchez – CEO, CTO and Partner, the principal technical visionary and designer behind DiamondFly 4, leading its engineering and development.

Manish Jain – Chairman and Investor, leading international business development, strategic partnerships and the India expansion initiative.

Amardeep Sharma – Investor and Strategic Partner, contributing to the project’s investment vision, strategic development and international growth.

Together with Gopalan Aerospace, the team aims to develop a strong foundation for future India–Spain aerospace manufacturing cooperation.

Strengthening India–Spain Relations

The forum was organized through NEIFT, led by Festival Director Shri Vikram Rai Medhi, with the participation and support of Elementum Group and other partners.

The event highlighted the growing potential for collaboration between India and Spain across technology, manufacturing, tourism, trade and investment.

Further India–Spain business and cultural activities are planned in Madrid on 23–24 November 2026.

The DiamondFly 4 India initiative represents a significant step towards connecting Spanish aviation innovation with Indian industrial capabilities, with the ambition of developing globally competitive aerospace solutions under Make in India.

About AeroGyrocopter Spain S.A.

AeroGyrocopter Spain S.A. is a Spanish aerospace company developing DiamondFly 4, a three-seat, multi-mission gyroplane platform for commercial, institutional and specialized aviation applications.

Website: https://www.aerogyrocopterspain.com/

Note: Aircraft performance and cost figures are company-stated targets. The proposed Indian manufacturing collaboration remains subject to definitive agreements and applicable regulatory approvals.

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