Home / Business / Did you lose your hope because of Ovarian Cancer? Here is the HOPE from Thangam Cancer Center

Did you lose your hope because of Ovarian Cancer? Here is the HOPE from Thangam Cancer Center

New Delhi [India], February 24: Urinating a lot? Bloating? Feeling Lump in the pelvis? Unusual weight loss/gain? It could be Ovarian Cancer!
ANI
Updated At : 01:22 PM Feb 24, 2025 IST
PNN

Get your Ovaries scanned today. Ovarian Cancer, the silent killer, creeps up without any waring. But if detected early, the chances of becoming cancer free is high. If you are a woman over 45 years and/ or having any of the symptoms, you need to get your ovaries scanned today.

Thangam Cancer Treatment Center is one of the best hospitals with the highest success rate in treating Ovarian cancer. Therefore, pioneer Thangam's HOPE (Helping Ovarian Cancer Sufferers Everyday) is the best option for Ovarian Cancer treatment. With over 40 years of expertise, Thangam Cancer Center has an exclusive women's Oncology team that specialises in Ovarian Cancer treatment. With cutting-edge technology, precise & personalized care will be provided. With treatments like Robotic Surgery, CRS & HIPEC, Immuno & Targeted Therapy, and Radiotherapy, you will be in good hands with Thangam's HOPE Team.

It is noteworthy that more than 500 Ovarian Cancer Surgeries, more than 200 CRS and HIPEC Procedures and more than 200 Robotic Uterine Surgeries have been successfully performed at the Thangam Cancer Center.

Visit-thangamcancercenter.com for more information.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

