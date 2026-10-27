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Home / Business / Diebold Nixdorf India Secures Great Place To Work® Certification for Third Consecutive Year

Diebold Nixdorf India Secures Great Place To Work® Certification for Third Consecutive Year

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ANI
Updated At : 04:02 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, has secured the Great Place To Work® 2026 Certification in India for the third consecutive year. The recognition reflects the company's continued commitment to building a positive workplace culture focused on employee trust, collaboration and professional development.

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Achieving the certification for three consecutive years marks an important milestone for Diebold Nixdorf India. It highlights the organisation's consistent efforts to create an inclusive and supportive work environment where employees feel valued, encouraged and motivated to contribute to the company's growth.

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With over 2,000 employees across India, Diebold Nixdorf focuses on employee engagement, professional development and collaboration. The company aims to provide opportunities for employees to strengthen their skills, take on new responsibilities and grow professionally while contributing to organisational success.

Jaivinder Singh Gill, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Banking & Retail, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Diebold Nixdorf, said, "Receiving the Great Place To Work® Certification for the third consecutive year is a proud moment for us. Our people remain central to our success, and this recognition reflects our continued efforts to build a workplace where employees feel respected, supported and encouraged to grow.

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India remains an important market and technology hub for Diebold Nixdorf's global operations. The company has established software development centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad, alongside a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. Its operations support technology development, manufacturing and services for the banking and retail sectors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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