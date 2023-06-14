Different stance during Covid helped curb inflation, says RBI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today said the departure of Indian monetary policy from the path chartered by advanced economies during the Covid pandemic helped in checking inflation after the worst was over.

New approach We cut the repo rate by 115 bps in two months unlike advanced economies that eased rates close to the zero-lower bound. It helped us in supporting growth without fuelling inflation. Shaktikanta Das, rbi governor

“Our monetary policy committee (MPC) reacted swiftly by reducing the policy repo rate significantly by 115 bps in a span of two months (March-May 2020). Unlike advanced economies’ central banks, which eased rates close to the zero-lower bound, we did not reduce the policy repo rate below our inflation target of 4%. Together with other actions on the liquidity front, this helped us in supporting growth without fuelling inflationary pressures,” Das said while speaking at a session on “Central Banking in Uncertain Times: The Indian Experience” at the Summer Meetings organised by Central Banking in London.

Along with the rate cuts, the RBI also infused a significant quantum of liquidity through both conventional and unconventional measures to stimulate the economy.