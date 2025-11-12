Digikore Studios Elevates Branded-Content Leadership with Kaise Banta Hai Season 2 on JioHotstar

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Digikore Studios Limited (NSE: DIGIKORE), a leading global visual effects (VFX) partner to major studios and streamers, is pleased to announce that Season 2 of its flagship branded-content series Kaise Banta Hai has been launched on JioHotstar, further reinforcing the Company's long-term strategy of building high-quality, recurring and scalable IP-led content.

Strategic Fit & Business Rationale

The Kaise Banta Hai franchise is a key pillar of Digikore's branded-content and storytelling vertical, complementing the Company's core VFX services business. This vertical contributes to consistent revenue visibility through brand partnerships, platform distribution, and multi-season scalability, while also enhancing non-linear IP value.

Season 2 Overview

Season 2 features 9 new episodes hosted by Helly Shah and Varun Kapoor, offering viewers an inside look into how leading Indian brands design, manufacture, and deliver products at scale. The show highlights the innovation, quality systems, and skilled workforce powering India's manufacturing and Make-in-India economy.

The season features brands such as Ather Energy, Adani Electricity, Flo Mattress, Happilo, Mikasa Greenlam, Shakti Pumps, Grew Solar, TIL Limited, and Laxmipati Sarees, among others.

Strengthening Compounding IP Value

* Multi-brand, multi-season storyline enables repeatability and scalability

* Distribution through JioHotstar ensures pan-India reach and long-term discoverability

* Franchise strengthens Digikore's content-led revenue mix and direct consumer engagement

* Enhances the Company's position as a trusted branded-content partner to large enterprises

Mr Abhishek More, Founder & CEO's Perspective:

"Kaise Banta Hai is a long-term franchise asset that compounds in value with every season. Its launch on JioHotstar significantly enhances the show's distribution reach and strengthens our branded-content ecosystem. This is aligned with our strategy of developing scalable IPs that run across multiple seasons, deepen enterprise brand partnerships, and contribute meaningfully to our non-linear revenue growth. We are pleased to see this franchise evolve into a strong and sustainable content property."

