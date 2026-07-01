Digikore Studios Signs China Distributor for Kingdom Games at MIFA Annecy; Major Step Towards Global Release of the Film

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: Digikore Studios Limited (NSE: DIGIKORE), a leading technology-driven Visual Effects studio, is pleased to inform stakeholders that its original AI-assisted animated feature film, Kingdom Games, received a fantastic response at MIFA, Annecy, one of the world's most important animation markets. A major highlight was the signing of a China distributor for Kingdom Games -- a significant milestone given China's position as one of the world's largest and most influential film markets.

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View Kingdom Games Film Trailer: https://vimeo.com/user16751730/kg-mifa-trailer

The importance of China for animated films has been further highlighted by the historic success of Ne Zha 2, which crossed US$2 billion at the global box office and became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. This demonstrates the extraordinary scale and appetite of the Chinese market for high-quality animated storytelling.

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Key Highlights

- China distribution secured: Signing a China distributor is a major strategic win and opens access to one of the world's biggest theatrical and family-entertainment markets.

- Strong validation at MIFA: The response from sales agents, distributors and buyers validates the global appeal of Kingdom Games and strengthens Digikore's confidence in the film's international potential.

- Global distribution momentum: Digikore held several encouraging meetings with distributors and sales agents across multiple territories, creating a strong foundation for wider international distribution.

- Indian animation on the global stage: Kingdom Games has the potential to become one of the most widely distributed animated feature films produced by an Indian company.

- AI-assisted animation breakthrough: Digikore has disrupted traditional animation economics through its proprietary AI-assisted production pipeline, enabling high-quality animated content at nearly one-tenth the cost of conventional production cost.

Commenting on the Update, Mr. Abhishek More, Founder & CEO, Digikore Studios Limited, said: "Signing a China distributor for Kingdom Games at MIFA is a massive milestone for Digikore. China has emerged as one of the most powerful markets for animated films, and this partnership gives Kingdom Games a strong international launchpad. More importantly, it validates Digikore's transition from a pure-play VFX services company to a global media and technology company. Our proprietary AI-assisted animation pipeline allows us to create high-quality content at a fraction of traditional cost, opening the door to long-term revenue growth through owned IP, global distribution and multiple monetization streams. This is an important step in building Digikore's future."

About Digikore Studios Limited:

Digikore Studios Limited is a leading technology-driven Visual Effects studio serving global entertainment clients across films, streaming and television. The Company is known for delivering high-quality VFX work for major international productions and continues to expand its capabilities through innovation, execution excellence, and strategic initiatives designed to build long-term scale and resilience.

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