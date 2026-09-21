Digit Insurance MD & CEO Jasleen Kohli Named Global Fintech Person of the Year – Female at 2026 Awards

Bengaluru, 18 September 2026: Jasleen Kohli, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Go Digit General Insurance Limited, has been recognised as Global Fintech Person of the Year (Female) at the Global Fintech Awards 2026, held during the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai. The prestigious award recognised leaders who have made outstanding contributions to innovation, transformation and the evolution of India's fintech ecosystem.

The award was presented as part the Special FinTech Achievements category at the fifth edition of the Global Fintech Awards, which celebrates individuals and organisations shaping the future of financial services.

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Under Jasleen Kohli's leadership, Digit Insurance has emerged as one of India's leading digital full-stack insurer, combining technology and AI/ML to simplify insurance and make it more accessible, transparent and customer-centric. Since its inception, the company has served over 8.4 crore customers and in FY 2025-26 crossed ₹10,000 crore in Gross Written Premium (GWP). During her tenure, Digit successfully transitioned from a unicorn to a publicly listed company in just 8 years of operations, while continuing to drive innovation across claims, underwriting and customer experience. Today, Digit's technology-first approach continues to strengthen its position at the intersection of insurance and fintech innovation.

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Commenting on the recognition, Jasleen Kohli, MD & CEO, Digit Insurance, said "I am deeply humbled to receive this Award from Global Fintech. Over the years, one thing has remained clear to me: innovation matters only when it makes a meaningful difference in people's lives. At Digit, our mission has always been to simplify insurance and make it more accessible, transparent and trustworthy to customers through technology. This recognition is a reflection of the relentless efforts of our employees, the support of our partners, and the confidence that millions of customers place in us. It motivates us to continue challenging conventions and building better insurance experience for Indians."

The recognition reflects Jasleen's role in building Digit into one of India's most recognised digital-first insurers. Her leadership has been instrumental in fostering a culture of innovation, strengthening customer-centricity across the organisation, while continuing to push the boundaries of digital financial services and insurance innovation in India.

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The recognition follows a rigorous and independent evaluation process led by a distinguished special seven-member jury along with thirty-four esteemed jurors comprising some of the most respected leaders from India's financial services and fintech ecosystem, including V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank; Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe; and Suresh Sethi, Group Country Manager, India & South Asia, Visa.

With over 500+ nominations from 400+ participating brands, the fifth edition of the Global Fintech Awards recognised excellence in innovation, leadership and customer impact across the financial services ecosystem. Spanning five major segments, the awards honoured winners across 26 categories.

Global Fintech Fest is widely regarded as one of the world's largest fintech gatherings, bringing together regulators, policymakers, financial institutions, technology companies, startups and industry leaders from across the globe.

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