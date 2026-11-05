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Home / Business / Digit Insurance MD &amp; CEO Jasleen Kohli Wins Woman Leader of the Year for Second Consecutive Time at Asia’s Prestigious AIIA Awards

Digit Insurance MD & CEO Jasleen Kohli Wins Woman Leader of the Year for Second Consecutive Time at Asia’s Prestigious AIIA Awards

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PTI
Updated At : 05:21 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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• Jasleen a finalist for three consecutive years, with back-to-back wins in 2025 and 2026.

• Digit also the only Indian insurer shortlisted in two company award categories.

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05 November 2026, Bengaluru: Go Digit General Insurance Limited (“Digit Insurance”), one of India’s leading digital full-stack insurers, announced that its Managing Director & CEO, Jasleen Kohli, has won the Woman Leader of the Year Award at the prestigious 30th Asia Insurance Industry Awards (AIIA) 2026, organised by Asia Insurance Review in Singapore.

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The win marks Kohli’s second consecutive Woman Leader of the Year title, following her win in 2025. She was also a finalist in the category in 2024. The recognition reflects Kohli’s role in steering Digit’s journey from an early-stage insurtech to a publicly listed insurer, while building the business around technology, simplicity and customer experience.

Digit was also the only Indian insurer shortlisted in a company award category this year. The company was among the top three finalists for both Digital Insurer of the Year and Technology & AI Initiative of the Year.

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Commenting on the recognition, Jasleen Kohli, MD & CEO, Digit Insurance, said,

“It is a great honour to receive this recognition. Leading Digit has been one of the most fulfilling journeys, made meaningful by the people who are part of it. Leadership is as much about creating opportunities for others to grow and succeed as it is about taking an organisation forward. This recognition reflects the collective passion and commitment of the teams at Digit, who continue to inspire us to aim higher.”

In its winner’s citation, Asia Insurance Review highlighted Kohli’s role in leading Digit from an early-stage insurtech to one of India’s youngest publicly listed insurers. It recognised how, under her leadership, technology has been embedded into the company’s operating model, with real-time data shaping decisions across pricing and policy terms. This has enabled Digit to make faster, sharper decisions while simplifying critical insurance processes for customers and partners.

According to the organisers, the 30th Asia Insurance Industry Awards received close to 185 entries across 16 categories, with finalists selected through a multi-stage evaluation by insurance industry leaders and the process independently scrutinised by KPMG. The 2026 edition presented 16 trophies to 14 winners from across Asia.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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