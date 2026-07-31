Digital Academy 360 Sets a New Benchmark in Digital Marketing Education with AI-Powered Learning and Global Career Success

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: The digital marketing industry has never moved faster than it does today. Artificial intelligence is transforming the way businesses communicate with customers, search engines are evolving, consumer behaviour is changing almost every day, and companies across industries are racing to build stronger digital-first strategies. Yet, amid this rapid transformation, one challenge has remained remarkably consistent, finding professionals who can solve real business problems instead of simply operating marketing tools.

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Hiring managers across sectors have increasingly observed a common trend. While many candidates are familiar with platforms like Google Ads, Meta Ads Manager, Google Analytics, and SEO tools, far fewer understand why campaigns succeed, how to improve customer acquisition, how to optimise marketing budgets, or how to connect digital strategies with business outcomes. Knowing the software has become common; knowing how to think like a marketer has become the real competitive advantage.

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It is this gap that Digital Academy 360 identified long before it became an industry-wide conversation. Today, the institute is setting a new benchmark in digital marketing education by combining AI-powered learning, practical business exposure, and career-focused education to develop professionals who are prepared for the realities of modern marketing rather than just its tools.

The story of Digital Academy 360 began with a shared vision.

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Founder and CEO Yogesh, a digital marketing professional with over 17 years of industry experience, had spent years working directly with businesses, leading more than 250 real-world projects and managing over ₹50 crore in advertising spend. Across industries, he repeatedly witnessed the same hiring challenge. Businesses were investing more than ever in digital marketing, yet organisations struggled to find professionals capable of making strategic marketing decisions.

Around the same time, Amit Singh, who now serves as Chief Operating Officer, was building an equally impressive career in education and skill development. With nearly 19 years of experience in the EdTech sector, his work with the Government of Karnataka included establishing 30 Digital Art Centres across the state while helping train thousands of learners. His understanding of education extended beyond classrooms, he believed learning should directly translate into employability.

Although their professional journeys were different, their observations were remarkably similar.

The education ecosystem was producing certified candidates. The industry was looking for problem solvers. Together, they envisioned an institution that would bridge that gap.

That vision became Digital Academy 360 in 2015.

Rather than creating another digital marketing course, they set out to build an ecosystem where learning mirrored the realities of the workplace. Every decision, from curriculum design and faculty recruitment to internships, live projects, and industry collaborations, was centred around one objective: preparing students to contribute from their very first day on the job.

As the institute expanded, so did the team behind it.

Instead of relying on a single trainer to teach multiple subjects, Digital Academy 360 adopted a specialised learning model supported by 10+ full-time domain experts, each focusing on their respective areas of expertise. Experienced guest faculty members, digital marketing practitioners, industry mentors, placement specialists, and curriculum developers came together to create a learning environment that reflected how modern marketing teams function inside successful organisations.

The timing proved significant.

Over the last decade, digital marketing has transformed dramatically. Businesses that once viewed digital channels as an extension of traditional advertising now depend on them as primary growth engines. Industries including healthcare, education, real estate, retail, hospitality, finance, manufacturing, information technology, and e-commerce have significantly increased their investment in digital customer acquisition and online brand building.

While opportunities multiplied, employer expectations evolved just as quickly.

Recruiters no longer searched only for professionals who understood Google Ads or SEO. They wanted marketers who could analyse customer behaviour, improve conversion rates, optimise campaign performance, interpret analytics, create business strategies, and solve marketing challenges in dynamic environments.

This changing expectation became one of the defining principles behind Digital Academy 360's learning philosophy.

Students are encouraged to understand the "why" behind every marketing decision before learning the "how." Instead of simply executing campaigns, they learn how businesses identify opportunities, overcome challenges, measure growth, and make data-driven decisions. Through live projects, case studies, internships, hackathons, business simulations, portfolio development, and mentorship, learners gain practical exposure to real marketing scenarios long before they enter the workforce.

One of the institute's greatest strengths has been its ability to evolve alongside the industry itself.

Unlike traditional academic institutions, where syllabi often remain unchanged for years, Digital Academy 360 has continuously redesigned its programs to ensure they remain aligned with current industry requirements. Every significant shift in digital marketing, whether in search algorithms, paid advertising, automation, social media, consumer behaviour, or artificial intelligence, has influenced how its courses are structured.

This commitment to continuous innovation has allowed the institute to remain relevant in one of the fastest-changing industries in the world.

Artificial intelligence is perhaps the most significant example of this evolution.

Rather than treating AI as a standalone topic, Digital Academy 360 integrates AI-powered tools throughout its learning ecosystem. Students gain practical experience using platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude AI, Microsoft Copilot, Meta AI, Google Analytics 4, Google Tag Manager, Looker Studio, Google Ads, Meta Ads Manager, and SEMrush, not simply to automate tasks, but to understand how these technologies support strategic marketing decisions.

The objective has never been to teach students how to use software alone. It has been to teach them how to think critically while using technology effectively.

This practical-first philosophy has contributed to the institute's growing reputation across India and internationally.

Today, Digital Academy 360 has trained more than 50,000 learners from over 33 countries, serving fresh graduates, working professionals, entrepreneurs, freelancers, career changers, and business owners looking to strengthen their digital capabilities. Its specialised programs combine structured classroom learning with paid internships, live brand projects, workshops, webinars, industry interactions, and placement preparation, helping learners build confidence alongside technical expertise.

The institute's credibility is further strengthened through its affiliations with NSDC, Skill India, and MESC, while students have access to 22+ globally recognised certifications that complement practical learning with internationally recognised credentials.

Career development has remained another defining pillar of the institution.

From resume building and personal branding to interview preparation, portfolio creation, AI-assisted job readiness, and placement assistance, the institute has developed a comprehensive support ecosystem designed to prepare learners for long-term professional success rather than immediate employment alone. Its specialised career programs continue to offer 100% placement support, reflecting the confidence it places in its learning model and industry partnerships.

More importantly, the institute's success is measured not simply by enrolment numbers, but by the professionals who continue to contribute across agencies, multinational companies, startups, technology firms, consulting organisations, and entrepreneurial ventures around the world.

As businesses continue embracing AI-powered marketing, automation, and data-driven growth strategies, the demand for professionals capable of adapting to constant change is expected to grow even further. The future of digital marketing will belong to individuals who can combine creativity with analytical thinking, technology with business strategy, and innovation with measurable outcomes.

Against this backdrop, Digital Academy 360 continues to build on the vision that inspired its founders more than a decade ago. What began as an effort to bridge the gap between education and industry has evolved into a globally recognised learning ecosystem that continues to redefine how digital marketing professionals are developed.

In an industry where technologies will continue to evolve and platforms will continue to change, one principle remains constant: businesses will always need professionals who can solve problems, think strategically, and create meaningful impact. By placing those qualities at the heart of its education model, Digital Academy 360 is not simply preparing students for today's digital economy; it is helping shape the professionals who will define its future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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