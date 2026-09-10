Digital Accessible Resource Centre to Build Future-Ready Technology Skills among Students with Visual Impairment and Other Disabilities

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 10: Vision Empower, in partnership with Cognizant Foundation India, inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Digital Accessible Resource Centre (Digital ARC) at Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys’ Academy (RKM BBA), Narendrapur, Kolkata.

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The inauguration was attended by Sudip Mukherjee, Additional Secretary, Mass Education Extension and Library Services; Tapu Basu, DMEEO, South 24 Parganas; Syed Tanvir Hussain, Senior Manager – CX CRM, Salesforce BD, Cognizant Technology Solutions; Edwin Moses, Cognizant Foundation India; Swami Mahananda, Principal, Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys’ Academy; and Swami Vasavananda, Monk-in-Charge, Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys’ Academy, along with the team from Vision Empower, educators, students and other stakeholders.

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The Digital ARC has been established to create a shared, inclusive and accessible learning environment where students with visual impairment and other disabilities can engage with emerging areas of technology through accessible resources, assistive tools, tactile learning materials and experiential activities.

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The experiential space will give students opportunities to explore STEM, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Literacy, while developing future-ready skills in using and creating with technology.

Vidhya Y, Co-founder, Vision Empower, said, “This initiative aims to help students progress from being confident users of technology to becoming creators, innovators and problem-solvers. Through access to resources, structured learning, training and mentoring, the Digital ARC will help lay the foundation for skills relevant to an increasingly technology-driven world and the opportunities of Industry 4.0.”

The Digital ARC is designed around multiple learning experience zones. The Sparsh Science Studio will enable students to explore scientific concepts through tactile and auditory installations. The Sristi Tech Lab is the Robotics & IoT Zone, and it will provide accessible programmable kits, sensors and hands-on activities that encourage students to build, experiment and create working prototypes. The Shruti Digital Literacy & Reading Zone will support independent reading and digital skills through accessible digital tools and multi-format content.

A Shared Convening Space will enable teacher training, demonstrations, collaborative learning and research-led conversations.

“Technology can be a powerful equalizer when it is designed to be accessible and inclusive. The Digital Accessible Resource Centre will enable students with visual impairment to explore STEM, AI, robotics and digital technologies through hands-on, accessible learning experiences. By investing in inclusive learning ecosystems today, we are helping build confidence, independence and future-ready skills, while creating pathways for more learners to participate fully in an increasingly digital world.” – Deepak Prabhu Matti, CEO, Cognizant Foundation India.

Swami Mahananda, Principal, Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys’ Academy, said, “Our Academy already houses a fully functional accessible STEM laboratory established by Vision Empower in partnership with Cognizant Foundation India. The Digital ARC builds on this foundation by expanding learning beyond curriculum-based STEM and giving our students opportunities to engage with emerging technologies in accessible and meaningful ways.”

The Digital ARC aims to create an ecosystem where accessibility and emerging technology come together, enabling every learner to explore, experiment, build and innovate. The initiative is rooted in the belief that no learner should be left behind, and seeks to create equitable pathways for all students to participate confidently in a rapidly evolving digital and technology-driven world.

About RKM BBA, Narendrapur

It is an accredited institution providing holistic education, rehabilitation and empowerment of visually impaired children, helping them grow into confident, self-reliant, and responsible members of society. It currently has 138 students from Pre-KG to Class 12, and 22 teachers. To know more: Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys Academy | Narendrapur

About Cognizant Foundation India

Cognizant Foundation is a key CSR arm of Cognizant in India, working to strengthen equitable access to healthcare, education, and skilling across an individual’s life journey, with inclusion at the centre of its approach.

With a strong focus on disability, particularly visual disability, we work at the last mile to prevent lifelong disadvantages and enable participation. Over the last two decades, we have supported 600+ projects with 300+ NGO partners across 10 states, positively impacting over 2.7 million lives since 2018 alone. To know more: www.cognizantfoundation.org

About Vision Empower

Vision Empower is a not-for-profit organisation committed to making STEM education accessible for children with visual impairments. Through accessible content, teacher capacity building, assistive technologies and experiential learning resources, Vision Empower supports students and educators across India. To know more: Vision Empower | Inclusive STEM Education for Visually Impaired Children

Media Contact

Name: Meghna Chowdhury

Designation: Regional Manager

Vision Empower

Email: meghna@visionempowertrust.org

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