Digital Adoption and Financial Discipline Key to MSME Growth, Say Industry Experts

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 2: Digital transformation, financial discipline and market-driven innovation are emerging as critical factors in strengthening India's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Industry experts have emphasised that businesses must combine technology adoption with sound financial planning, customer understanding and operational efficiency to remain competitive and achieve sustainable growth.

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These insights emerged during SIDBI MSME Samwad, an initiative of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), featuring discussions with AI and quantum scientist Dr. Utpal Chakraborty and entrepreneurship mentor Suresh Mansharamani. Hosted by Amit Arora, the programme examined the challenges faced by existing MSMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs, alongside practical approaches to building resilient, technology-enabled enterprises.

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Digital Transformation Beyond Technology Adoption

Dr. Utpal Chakraborty, founder of Gahna AI Lab, highlighted that digital transformation requires a fundamental shift in organisational culture rather than merely introducing new software or converting physical records into digital formats.

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He encouraged MSMEs to adopt technology gradually, beginning with essential functions such as accounting, billing, inventory management and customer relationship management. According to him, selecting scalable digital tools based on business priorities can help enterprises improve productivity without making substantial initial investments.

The discussion also explored how artificial intelligence, automation and digital public infrastructure, including UPI, Aadhaar and ONDC, can support business operations, market access and informed decision-making. Dr. Chakraborty highlighted the importance of cybersecurity awareness and data protection as businesses become increasingly dependent on digital systems.

The transformation journey of women's apparel brand FableStreet demonstrated how data analytics, technology-enabled supply chain management and AI-powered recommendations can help businesses understand customer preferences, streamline operations and improve shopping experiences.

Financial Planning and Market Validation Drive Business Sustainability

Entrepreneurship mentor Suresh Mansharamani, co-founder of Tajurba Business Network, stressed that successful enterprises begin by identifying genuine customer problems and validating market demand before committing significant resources.

He advised aspiring entrepreneurs to conduct market research, develop prototypes, seek customer feedback, and understand pricing and profitability before launching their products or services.

Mansharamani identified working capital management and cash-flow planning as essential to business survival, noting that rising sales do not necessarily translate into financial stability when customer payments are delayed.

He also emphasised the importance of monitoring receivables, controlling inventory, understanding cash conversion cycles and seeking guidance from experienced mentors. Access to incubation centres, industry associations and appropriate financing mechanisms can further help entrepreneurs navigate operational and financial challenges.

The entrepreneurial journey of electric vehicle charging company Statiq illustrated the importance of adapting business models to changing market requirements. By recognising opportunities in EV charging infrastructure and aligning its expansion with suitable financial partnerships, the company demonstrated how market responsiveness and strategic planning can support business growth.

Strengthening India's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

The discussions highlighted that technology adoption and financial preparedness must progress together for MSMEs to scale effectively. While digital solutions can improve operational visibility, customer engagement and decision-making, financial discipline and market validation remain essential for long-term viability.

The experts also underscored the role of mentorship, workforce development, cybersecurity awareness and institutional support in helping smaller enterprises navigate an increasingly competitive business environment.

Through SIDBI MSME Samwad, SIDBI continues to facilitate knowledge-sharing and practical discussions aimed at helping entrepreneurs make informed decisions, adopt relevant technologies and strengthen their business foundations.

To watch the complete discussions and explore more insights from SIDBI MSME Samwad, visit:

Digital Transformation for MSME Growth:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oV04Ujh6bxY

From Idea to Enterprise:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5mPf-5cNmU

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