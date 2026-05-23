Digital Bets Take Off: Quint Digital Positioned for Transformational Growth

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New Delhi [India], May 23: A strong "net-zero debt" balance sheet and three profitable digital verticals set Quint Digital Limited (QDL) up for transformational growth.

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Key Strategic and Financial Achievements of QDL - FY2025-26

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- Quint Digital Limited (QDL) is India's leading listed digital media-tech company, strategically positioned at the intersection of media, technology, and AI.

- Successfully transformed the business from a standalone digital news publisher into a diversified global media-tech and AI-powered platform, leveraging digital media to drive expansion into physical retail and commerce.

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- Delivered the strongest consolidated performance in FY2025-26, led by Media-Tech, with revenue growing to Rs. 81.23 Cr, representing 155% YoY growth.

- 'Quintype' emerges as the Group's key growth engine and potential "sunrise" business.

- Entered exclusive franchise arrangements with Time Out Group; successfully launched Time Out India and announced India's first Time Out Market in New Delhi.

Key Financial Highlights - FY2025-26 (Consolidated)

REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS: FY 2025-26: Rs. 81.23 Crs. | YoY Growth: 155%

PAT (after exceptional items): FY 2025-26: Rs. 41.55 Crs. | YoY Growth: 225%

1. Strong Revenue Momentum: Consolidated revenue recorded a robust 155% YoY increase, driven by strong performance across the Media-Tech business, including six months of revenue consolidation from Quintype Inc.

2. Balance Sheet Expansion: Balance sheet size increased by 53%, driven by realized and mark-to-market gains on strategic investments.

3. Strengthened Balance Sheet: Debt funding reduced by 51%, enhancing financial flexibility and positioning the Company for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

4. Strong Liquidity: Cash and liquid investments increased materially year-on-year, with *Net Cash / Cash Equivalents (Gross Cash less Gross Debt) almost doubling to over Rs. 250+ Cr, resulting in a Zero Net Debt position.

*Net Cash / Equivalents includes mark-to-market valuation of QDLs investment in Lee Enterprises as on March 31, 2026.

Strategic Transformation from a Pure Digital News Platform to a Diversified Media-Tech Business

- Successful Pivot: Transitioned from a newsroom-led digital publisher to a technology-enabled content and platform company; legacy digital news business now contributes only a single-digit share of consolidated revenues.

- Quintype US: Operates ListenFirst Media, a premium social digital media analytics platform serving leading Fortune 500 enterprises.

- Quintype India: AI-powered publishing platform delivering end-to-end digital publishing solutions to 300+ clients across global markets.

- Kisan India: Launched a strategic platform to expand the Group's presence in the digital agri-content and rural engagement ecosystem.

Media-Tech Operations Reported a Consolidated Topline of Rs. 118* Cr in FY2025-26, Reflecting Scale

QUINTYPE INDIA: Operating profile: BOLD, Sage, Ahead, Metype, Accesstype | Marquee Clients: Gulf News, Khaleej Times, Fortune India | Revenue (FY2025-26): Rs. 24.76 Crs.*

QUINTYPE US: Operating profile: ListenFirst Media | Marquee Clients: Spotify, Amazon, Disney, Lionsgate | Revenue (FY2025-26): Rs. 92.94 Crs.*

Together, the Media-Tech platforms now contribute the largest share of the Company's operating revenues, positioning the business for scalable, technology-led growth with improving margin visibility.

*Figures are standalone and on full year basis.

Strategic Investment in Lee Enterprises

- Strategic Alignment: Increased stake to 14.59% through the acquisition of additional shares, backed by a commitment of approximately USD7.97 Mn as part of a USD50 Mn PIPE led by David Hoffmann, further aligning with QDL's vision of expanding global media-tech partnerships.

- Potential to create value**: As of March 31, 2026, QDL recognized a mark-to-market gain of Rs. 121.87 Cr. on its investment in Lee Enterprises.

- Strategic Synergy Potential: Lee Enterprises owns BLOX Digital, a leading digital solutions provider for media organizations across the United States and beyond.

- Global Strategic Positioning: This strategic relationship further strengthens QDL's positioning as a long-term media-tech partner to leading global publishers, with opportunities to collaboratively scale technology platforms, AI-powered newsroom solutions, and enterprise digital publishing products.

**Mark-to-Market gains represent unrealized gains arising from the shareholding in Lee Enterprises. The reported value is subject to fluctuation based on movements in the underlying share price of Lee Enterprises on the NASDAQ.

Quint Digital Launches Time Out India and Announces First Time Out Market in New Delhi

- Strategic Partnership with Time Out Group: Exclusive franchise partnership to launch Time Out India including Time Out Market India.

- Time Out India: QDL successfully launched Time Out India on April 23, 2026, with dedicated platforms for Delhi and Mumbai, delivering trusted, first-hand recommendations across food and drink, arts and culture, film, entertainment and events (www.timeout.com/india; www.timeout.com/delhi; www.timeout.com/mumbai).

- Time Out Market India: QDL will also bring the first Time Out Market to India, with a flagship location opening at Worldmark Aerocity, New Delhi, in H2 of FY27. The Market will bring together 11 curated kitchens and two fullservice bars alongside a live performance stage and private events space, offering seating for around 500 guests.

- With the launch of Time Out India and the commencement of Time Out Market Aerocity operations, Company expects its operating revenue to materially increase, marking entry into the highly scalable vertical of digital media-led physical retail and commerce.

To view QDL's full report, click here.

About Quint Digital Limited

Quint Digital Limited (QDL) (QUINT, BSE 539515) is India's leading digital and media-tech, AI-focused company. QDL creates innovative ideas in the digital space with cutting-edge technology and engaging formats to propel meaningful change. QDL holds a significant minority stake in Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: "LEE"), a leading American media company that provides trusted local news and advertising services across 72 markets in 25 American states through nearly 350 digital platforms and print publications. QDL's conglomerate offers various solutions ranging from news to tech innovations, recently strengthened by the acquisition of ListenFirst Media, a premium social media and digital analytics platform headquartered in New York, which enhances QDL's capabilities in AI- driven audience insights and engagement strategies. Its flagship platform, The Quint, launched in 2015, delivers trusted, innovative journalism, while Quintype's AI-powered editorial platform enables seamless content creation for over 300 publishers worldwide. QDL's suite of brands also includes The News Minute, known for independent journalism from Southern India; Youth Ki Awaaz, a citizen media platform that amplifies the voices of India's youth; and Kisan India, dedicated to comprehensive coverage of Indian agriculture. Quint Digital Limited is listed on the BSE Limited. The equity shares of Quint Digital Limited have been admitted to the permitted to trade category of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Safe Harbour Disclaimer

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Quint Digital Limited, future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors beyond the control of the Company that could affect our business and financial performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances. In addition, this release is for general information purposes only, without regard to any specific objectives, financial situations, or informational needs of any particular person. The Company may alter, modify, or otherwise change in any manner the content of this release, without obligation to notify any person of such change or changes. This release should not be copied or disseminated in any manner.

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