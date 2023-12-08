Digital economy to account for 20% of GDP by ’26: MoS

Gandhinagar, December 7

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said the digital economy will contribute 20% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2026.

The Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was speaking at the inaugural function of ‘Startup Conclave 2023’, organised by the Gujarat government here.

“In 2014, the digital economy was around 4.5% of the GDP and today it is 11%. By 2026, digital economy will account for 20% or one-fifth of the Indian GDP,” he said.

According to Chandrasekhar, targets and ambitions set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he launched the ‘Digital India’ programme in 2015 have transformed “qualitatively as well as quantitatively our economy, our innovation ecosystem and our position as a nation in the world”.

India’s position has transformed from being the consumer of technology for nearly three decades to being the producer of devices, products and platforms for the world, he said.

He asserted that India has now become the fastest growing digital economy in the world. — PTI

