Digital economy to account for 20% of GDP by ’26: MoS

Gandhinagar, December 7
Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said the digital economy will contribute 20% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2026.
The Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was speaking at the inaugural function of ‘Startup Conclave 2023’, organised by the Gujarat government here.
“In 2014, the digital economy was around 4.5% of the GDP and today it is 11%. By 2026, digital economy will account for 20% or one-fifth of the Indian GDP,” he said.
According to Chandrasekhar, targets and ambitions set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he launched the ‘Digital India’ programme in 2015 have transformed “qualitatively as well as quantitatively our economy, our innovation ecosystem and our position as a nation in the world”.
India’s position has transformed from being the consumer of technology for nearly three decades to being the producer of devices, products and platforms for the world, he said.
He asserted that India has now become the fastest growing digital economy in the world. — PTI
From consumer to producer
- In 2014, the digital economy was around 4.5% of the GDP and today it is 11%
- India’s position has transformed from being the consumer of technology for nearly three decades to being the producer of devices, products and platforms for the world, the minister said
Remarkable transformation
It was a remarkable transformation during the past nine years. Our economy, which was once dominated by a few groups or segments, has now become a highly diversified economy. — Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS for Electronics, IT
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...
'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman
The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...