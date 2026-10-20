Digital gold market could reach $170 billion by 2031, India to remain key market: World Gold Council

The global digital gold retail market may exceed USD 160–170 billion by 2031 in a base-case scenario, as per the recent report from the World Gold Council (WGC), indicating swift expansion in tech-focused gold investment.

The report, compiled in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group, values the market at approximately USD 45–55 billion and predicts a potential annual growth rate of roughly 27 per cent over the next five years. If obstacles to adoption are eliminated more quickly, the market might expand to USD 270–280 billion by 2031.

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The WGC noted that digital gold has become popular with younger, tech-oriented investors who favour fractional ownership of physical gold via digital platforms instead of buying jewelry or bullion directly.

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Over 70 digital gold products have been introduced worldwide, with countries like India, China and Indonesia becoming prominent centers for adoption. These products enable investors to purchase, trade and maintain small amounts of gold supported by physical reserves held by external custodians.

The report states that digital gold holdings now equal approximately 370 tonnes of gold, accounting for about 8 per cent of the worldwide gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) holdings.

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The report emphasized a significant rise in trading activity for tokenised gold products, with spot trading volumes surpassing USD 90 billion in the first quarter of 2026 — exceeding the entire volume noted in 2025.

The WGC projects that approximately USD 95 billion in fresh investment might enter physical gold if digital gold suppliers resolve issues related to trust, transparency, custody and accessibility.

David Tait, CEO of the World Gold Council, said that robust infrastructure will be essential for initiating the next growth phase as investor interest continues to move towards digital investment avenues.

India is expected to continue being a significant market for digital gold, bolstered by extensive smartphone usage, rising knowledge of digital payments and a growing interest in alternative investment options.

The report highlighted that digital platforms have reduced the entry barriers for novice investors by allowing purchases in small amounts while maintaining exposure to the price fluctuations of physical gold.

With financial technology transforming investment behaviours, the WGC asserts that digital gold might serve as an important addition to conventional gold ownership, especially for younger retail investors who prioritise convenience, accessibility and portfolio diversification.