Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1: Digital Health News (DHN), India's no. 1 and most trusted digital health platform, long recognised for shaping critical conversations, steering policy dialogue, and accelerating innovation across India's healthcare ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Dr. R. S. Sharma as Strategic Advisor.

One of the most influential architects of India's digital transformation, Dr. Sharma brings over four decades of unparalleled leadership in building national-scale digital public infrastructure, advancing policy reform, and modernizing healthcare delivery. In his new role, he will provide strategic counsel and thought leadership to further accelerate DHN's mission of shaping the next era of digital health in India.

Architect of India's Digital Health Ecosystem

Dr. Sharma, a retired IAS officer, has been a driving force behind some of the country's most consequential digital governance initiatives. As CEO of the National Health Authority (2021-2023), he led Ayushman Bharat - PMJAY and spearheaded the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), laying the foundational infrastructure for a nationwide digital health ecosystem.

He was also the architect of CoWIN, the platform that powered India's historic COVID-19 vaccination drive and later evolved to support universal immunization, blood donation, and organ donation programs.

Previously, as Chairman of TRAI, Director General of UIDAI, and Secretary, Department of Electronics & IT, Dr. Sharma played a pivotal role in implementing Digital India -- creating scalable, citizen-centric systems that transformed accessibility, transparency, and efficiency across public services.

Shaping the Future of Digital Health with Purpose and Scale

Reflecting on his new role, Dr. Sharma said:

"My journey has always been about building scalable systems that serve people at large. At DHN, I look forward to contributing to conversations and initiatives that transform innovation into measurable impact for every citizen. Together, we can shape a digital health ecosystem that is inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready."

His appointment marks a significant milestone for DHN, strengthening its position as the country's most trusted voice in digital health. Dr. Sharma's expertise in scaling public platforms and his visionary policy leadership will amplify DHN's mission to bridge innovators, policymakers, providers, and health systems -- enabling the ecosystem to evolve with purpose, evidence, and measurable outcomes.

A Strategic Leap Forward for DHN

Vishnu Saxena, Founder & CEO of Digital Health News, said:

"I am truly excited to welcome Dr. R.S. Sharma as an Advisor to Digital Health News. His visionary leadership from Aadhaar to ABDM has transformed India into a digital-first nation and ignited a culture of healthcare innovation. I am humbled to have him join the DHN family and inspired by the guidance he will bring as we build a global platform for healthcare leaders, innovators, and policymakers shaping the future of digital health."

With this strategic addition, DHN continues to redefine how India's healthcare ecosystem engages with policy, technology, and innovation. The platform is poised to lead the next phase of digital health evolution -- connecting vision with execution and innovation with real-world impact.

About Digital Health News

Digital Health News (DHN) is India's no. 1 leading digital health intelligence platform -- delivering authoritative insights on healthcare technology, innovation, policy, and industry trends. Through in-depth analysis, research, strategic events, and community engagement, DHN drives India's digital health transformation and builds bridges across the healthcare ecosystem.

Learn more at www.digitalhealthnews.com.

Contact

info@digitalhealthnews.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786706/Dr_R_S_Sharma_DHN.jpg

